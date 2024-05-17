Celery Fields is a scenic jewel. Will the county make it a goldmine for developers?

The Celery Fields, located east of I-75 and south of Fruitville Road in Sarasota County, is internationally known as a bird sanctuary and is a haven for birdwatchers and others who enjoy the outdoors.

In the early ‘90s, Sarasota County purchased 300-plus acres of the east county property near I-75 and Clark Road now known as the Celery Fields to become its primary storm water collection zone and address consistent flooding issues in the area.

The land once devoted to growing celery was contoured into canals and ponds that not only drain the immediate acreage into Phillippi Creek – and from there into Robert’s Bay and the Gulf of Mexico – but also divert runoff from land north of Fruitville Road being impacted by development. As a bonus, the excavated dirt became the “hill” that now provides locals and tourists with both a fitness challenge and a magnificent view.

Carrie Seidman

When Jeanne Dubi, an ardent birder, moved to Florida in 1997, she recognized the Celery Fields, then under construction, as a potential birding hot spot and wildlife habitat. She convinced the county to donate an acre of land next to the hill and helped raise the $1 million necessary to build the Sarasota Audubon Nature Center. Home to more than 240 bird species, the preserve is now a landmark on the Great Florida Birding Trail and a hub for ecotourism, drawing an estimated 100,000 visitors annually.

More: In Sarasota County, voters may find it's better to switch than stick

In recent years, the Celery Fields has withstood multiple challenges to preservation of its unspoiled, unbuilt environment. In 2017, citizen advocates waged a sustained fight to prevent the county from selling the adjoining “Southwest Quad” (listed as “surplus lands”) for a construction demolition and yard waste recycling facility. After significant public outcry, that rezoning effort was eventually denied by county commissioners.

But in 2019 the prospect of commercialization resurfaced on an additional adjacent 30 acres. Intervention by the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast and the Audubon Society (which are raising $4 million to manage the land), and a subsequent conservation easement proffered by a private landowner, again convinced commissioners to preserve the area as a green buffer between the fields and local industrial zones.

Today, the Celery Fields faces yet another challenge. This time it’s from a proposed housing development by D.R. Horton on a little over 49 acres abutting the preserve’s southeast corner along Raymond Road and adjacent to the Palmer Reserve subdivision. The property is currently an agriculturally zoned farm of six parcels owned by more than a dozen members of the Smith family. It is the final parcel of a green “rectangle” otherwise devoted to the Celery Fields.

The developer is requesting a rezone of the property from OUR (open use rural) to RST2/PUD (residential single family traditional, planned use development) and has plans to build 170 single-family detached homes at a density of 3.46 per acre. (The center of the property is a large detention pond, so the actual density would be closer to 4.85 homes per acre on the 26 buildable acres.)

The proposed plan has been under formal review by county staff for more than a year but has yet to advance to the Planning Commission, a required stop before it goes to the Board of County Commissioners.

Dubi says conservation advocates have long been concerned about disposition of this land. Years ago she put the Smith family in contact with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation to explore the possibility of a conservation easement or county purchase of the land. Ultimately however, the owners accepted a lucrative offer from D.R. Horton of more than $8 million (reportedly contingent on the granting of a rezone).

“We were definitely very aware of this possibility and tried to head it off,” says Dubi. “The irony of this is that after managing to preserve the west side, this could negate what we’re trying to do with the quads.”

Recently, the developer held a second Zoom workshop to present “refinements” to the project’s plan (since its first workshop a year ago) and to field additional questions from the public. About 80 residents tuned in to the presentation by planner Kelley Klepper of the engineering firm, Kimley-Horn, and land use lawyer Charlie Bailey of Williams Parker.

The online-only presentation detailed accommodations the applicant has made to address previous concerns, which include expanding buffer zones, adding native tree habitat and wetland features, preserving a live oak “grand tree,” increasing open space, restricting upward light pollution and agreeing to binding restrictions on the property in perpetuity.

“We’ve designed in a site-sensitive, compatible way, that is mindful and respectful of the fact that the Celery Fields is near,” said Klepper. “We’ve really bent over backward to make sure our plan is not only consistent with the Comp Plan but goes above and beyond to be compatible with other residential areas and the Celery Fields.”

Tom Matrullo, a conservation and community activist involved in past Celery Fields battles, acknowledged the attempt to “minimize the impacts on the Celery Fields,” but said the developer would clearly reap financial gain from being next to a “fabulous amenity” like the nature preserve.

“Yes, we are embracing the fact that it is a nice amenity,” Bailey conceded.

“But will the Celery Fields embrace you?” Matrullo countered. “The extent to which you’ve tried to comply, all in an effort to make 170 homes disappear . . . alas, you won’t and they’re still going to be there.”

That’s true. But you can hardly fault the developer for, well, doing what developers do. Nor can you find fault with the applicant’s seemingly sincere effort to mitigate the impacts of the proposed project. The real finger here should be pointed at the county, which should have tried to protect this land long ago and shouldn’t be entertaining this proposition now at all.

Does commercial development of any kind have a place on this Celery Fields-adjacent land when the county has previously invested millions of dollars and multiple decades into preserving the area as an integral part of its storm water management system, a hub for ecotourism and a valued greenspace that residents have long insisted is a top priority? Why would the county now permit the one thing that would almost certainly have a negative impact on all of those efforts?

It’s hard to imagine where one could find $8 million to compete with D.R. Horton’s offer. But if, indeed, the purchase of the land is contingent upon the county’s approval of a rezone, it’s essential that rezone be denied. The natural ownership of this property belongs to Sarasota County and its storm water division, based on its long past history of investment in the area and our obvious future needs for even greater floodwater capacity given the amount of development already approved to the north.

Dubi calls a denial of the rezone “the only hope we have.” But she is also a realist.

“Builders rule here and our county commission is padded with those interests,” she acknowledged. “It’s almost a moral thing in the end. But our government is not exactly moral.”

The Board of County Commissioners has been pushed to the edge of caving to commercial interests in this location for decades and has admirably held the line on preserving it in the public’s interest. This case should be no different.

Contact Carrie Seidman at carrie.seidman@gmail.com or 505-238-0392.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota County must protect Celery Fields legacy of beauty, wildlife