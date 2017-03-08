Celebs Who Will Strike on International Women's Day

roger: I worked in one of the most equal pay professions of all ...pharmacy. In 50 years we went from 5% women to 70% women and the pay was always the same. But, the women got off for all kinds of kids programs, doctor appointment, maternity leave and because they didn't like working nights. So it was equal pay but they received special benefits. If a job requires you to lift 50 lb. bags of concrete or dig a 3 foot hole the woman should be able to do it EQUAL to the man to receive equal pay.