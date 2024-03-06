Celebrity Big Brother's Fern Britton responds to This Morning shake-up

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 spoilers follow.

Wednesday's (March 6) episode of Celebrity Big Brother saw Fern Britton respond to the recent changes at This Morning.

The new series of the hit reality show kicked off this week, with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best welcoming the latest cast of celebrity housemates into the iconic house.

During a conversation with Gary Goldsmith, Fern – who presented This Morning from 1999 to 2009 – shared her thoughts on the show since her departure.

"What do you think about what's been going on recently with This Morning?" Gary asked, to which Fern replied: "Genuinely, I haven't been there for 15 years. I got off the train, and it's way over the horizon now."

"Weirdly, it's another institution like the monarchy. It rocks, but it will get back together again," she added.

The presenter also expressed her excitement at the announcement of Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley joining the ITV daytime show.

"I think Ben and Cat are going to do a really good job. I think it's a new era," Fern said.

Fern also addressed the departure of her former co-anchor Phillip Schofield, who stepped down from This Morning last year amid scandal.

"It was rumoured that Phillip was going to come in here," Gary said.

"Oh, well, that didn't happen ... yet. Maybe he's coming in as a surprise? I might have to leave at that point," Fern replied.

Fern has already made a good impression on her fellow housemates, with Bradley Riches saying: "[I] love her. Fern is like the mother of all mothers. Whenever you speak to her, it feels like she listens, which is really nice."

Celebrity Big Brother airs Sundays through Fridays at 9pm on ITV1 and the ITV Hub, followed by Late & Live on ITV2 immediately following each new episode.





