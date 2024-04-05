Celebrity Big Brother star Zeze Millz lands presenting role

Celebrity Big Brother housemate Zeze Millz has landed a new presenting role as a radio host.

The broadcaster and social media personality was a contestant on the ITV series last month and was evicted alongside West End star Marisha Wallace a few days before the final.

Now her next exciting career move has been revealed, as she is set to host a new mid-morning Sunday show on Capital XTRA between 9am– 1pm, starting this week.

The news was announced on the station this morning (April 5) on Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie’s show, where Zeze was a guest.

She said: "Oh my gosh, it feels so good. It’s been a journey. I don’t have radio experience, so I had time practicing and learning.

"So I’m really, really, really excited, and hope to create loads of memories."

In a statement for Global, Zeze said: "Hosting my very own show on Capital XTRA, one of the most cutting-edge Hip Hop and RnB radio stations out there, is honestly so exciting. I cannot wait to get behind the mic and get started!

"I am so ready for it, and I am thrilled to be joining the Capital XTRA family."

Matt Deverson, managing editor for Capital XTRA, said: "We’ve been quietly working with Zeze for some time now, and I’m delighted that we can welcome her properly to Capital XTRA with her own Sunday show.

"The body of work Zeze has produced over the last few years – as a presenter and content creator – has been really exciting, and we are thrilled that she is joining us at Global."

In the CBB house, Zeze was popular with viewers for her love-hate relationship with Louis Walsh, who this week revealed that he earned close to £850,000 by taking part in the show.

"They said they really, really wanted me," he said. "They kept on at me and still I said no because I was scared. I don’t want to be a celebrity. It’s a fake world. I have no desire."

Zeze Millz’s Capital XTRA show airs on Sundays from 9am-1pm. Big Brother will return later this year on ITV2 and ITVX.

