Celebrity Big Brother live: ‘Huge nomination shakeup’ involving Sharon Osbourne rocks housemates

The Celebrity Big Brother housemates are getting ready to nominate again, after the Princess of Wales’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, became the first contestant on this year’s Celebrity Big Brother to be evicted from the house on Friday (8 March).

Months after the reality series titan returned on ITV, the celebrity version has been resurrected in the hopes of emulating the success of the latest civilian series, which was won by Jordan Sangha in November.

Surviving contestants include X Factor judge Louis Walsh– who has already shocked viewers with an “incredibly rude” comment – and Love Island winner Ekin-Su.

In the latest episode, the housemates were tasked with trying to solve the mystery of a “murdered” clown. However, they were unaware that David had been nominated by Big Brother to be a “bad cop”, and had to recruit another housemat eto work alongside him.

After choosing Zeze, David successfully sabotaged the investigation without being detected, winning the housemates a fresh round of groceries.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024

22:14 , Tom Murray

That’s all, folks. One celebrity out of Zeze, Lauren and Louis will be evicted from the Big Brother house on Tuesday evening.

Zeze, Lauren and Louis are the three housemates with the most nominations

21:39 , Tom Murray

Big Brother reveals that Sharon has been watching all the nominations and gives her the power to save one housemate from the public vote.

To the group’s surprise, she chooses Zeze “because Lauren’s been here before... and she can take it, she’s a big girl. And, I think the public will save Lou-Lou.”

Louis Walsh calls Fern Britton ‘wallpaper’

21:26 , Tom Murray

“She’s a complete lady… but I think the others deserve to be there, Fern is just there,” says the former X-Factor judge. Ouch.

Next up: Ekin-Su

21:19 , Tom Murray

The former Love Island star’s first nomination is David, whom she calls “selfish”.

Her second nomination: Zeze. “I feel like every time I speak to Zeze her personality is guarded,” she says.

“I was once that person - I’m not [anymore].”

First up: Marisha

21:17 , Tom Murray

Marisha’s first nomination is for Lauren after she broke the rules. “I just feel like I couldn’t trust her and I want to trust my housemates,” she says.

Her second nomination is for Louis.

Sharon’s role tonight revealed

21:10 , Tom Murray

Sharon Osbourne will get to watch all of the housemates’ nominations from the privacy of her bedroom.

“Wow, that’s a biggie and it’s going to be interesting. Very, very interesting,” she says.

We're back!

21:06 , Tom Murray

Thanks for tuning in folks, strap in as we get our second round of nominations in tonight – featuring a “huge” twist.

20:45 , Tom Murray

Will Best teases ‘huge’ twist in tonight’s show

20:28 , Tom Murray

On Sunday’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live, Will Best revealed a “huge” twist in tonight’s nominations involving Sharon Osbourne.

“I can exclusively reveal that [the twist] will involve [Sharon] secretly watching all of the nominations – so she’s seeing everything,” he said.

“To find out what she then does with that information, you’ll have to tune in tomorrow night... but I can promise you, it has very, very big consequences for the housemates.”

Sharon Osbourne on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ (ITV)

Gary Goldsmith says he took part in Celebrity Big Brother with an agenda

20:21 , Tom Murray

The Princess of Wales’s uncle told Good Morning Britain: “I’m not a celebrity, so I’m not really part of that world. I just got to have a little sneaky peek behind the scenes, and let the professionals carry on entertaining the nation.

“I got the opportunity to do something which is completely left-sided, so yeah, really enjoyed it.”

Asked why he thought he was chosen for the series, he said it included the chance to “share some goss about the fam”, adding: “I think I did that with respect”.

Goldsmith added: “I was was kind of prepared for it, it is the one thing that would happen. I wasn’t volunteering and people were asking questions, so I was trying to be as honest and forthright as I can.”

Gary Goldsmith on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ (ITV)

.... And that’s all for this evening, folks, in that very uneventful episode.

Sunday 10 March 2024 22:03 , Roisin O'Connor

Louis is reflecting on his childhood

Sunday 10 March 2024 21:59 , Roisin O'Connor

... and how his mammy apparently wanted him to be a priest.

David’s confessed to Zeze that he’s never really had a proper boyfriend because he gets “bored” quickly.

6.20pm in the Celebrity Big Brother House

Sunday 10 March 2024 21:56 , Roisin O'Connor

Fern and Bradley are in the slammer, while David and Zeze are celebrating over doughnuts.

I’m not sure what this jukebox vibe is when a song suddenly comes on and all the housemates start dancing.

Sunday 10 March 2024 21:54 , Roisin O'Connor

It’s looking as though David and Zeze have got away scott free, as Bradley and Fern are taken away in handcuffs.

The housemates now have to gather the evidence and David is about to have a nervous breakdown

Sunday 10 March 2024 21:50 , Roisin O'Connor

I do enjoy that they picked the housemate least able to visibly mask his emotions as the secret “bad cop”.

OK, nearly there

Sunday 10 March 2024 21:46 , Roisin O'Connor

I think this might actually be worse than when the big bosses made me liveblog Love Island.

The other housemates are going to start worrying about David

Sunday 10 March 2024 21:41 , Roisin O'Connor

He’s mentioned the toilet about 50 times since starting this task.

Does anyone actually know what’s going on?

Sunday 10 March 2024 21:40 , Roisin O'Connor

Lauren’s called it a “loveless task” and I can tell you now, that’s what it feels like watching Celebrity Big Brother.

Lauren, never startle a sleeping Walsh!

Sunday 10 March 2024 21:37 , Roisin O'Connor

Lauren just learnt the hard way that you should never try and rouse Louis Walsh from his slumber. Mainly because then you’ll have to deal with him

Meanwhile, over in Tinseltown

Sunday 10 March 2024 21:34 , Roisin O'Connor

David has successfully stolen the clown “body"

Sunday 10 March 2024 21:30 , Roisin O'Connor

Doing pretty well at this “bad cop” lark, David...

Only a mild overreaction from David being tasked with a special secret mission

Sunday 10 March 2024 21:24 , Roisin O'Connor

David has now been assigned the mission of Big Brother’s ‘bad cop’, which, suffice to say, he is very happy about.

He’s being asked to sabotage, misdirect and corrupt the efforts of his fellow officers. He also has to secretly select one of his housemates to be bad cop, and he’s going with Zeze.

There is no way in hell that clown is 6ft 5

Sunday 10 March 2024 21:22 , Roisin O'Connor

Come on, guys...

Now for the shopping task, with an interesting theme

Sunday 10 March 2024 21:18 , Roisin O'Connor

Curious that ITV went with a game where contestants have to pretend to be corrupt police officers. Also, I covet Sharon’s dressing gown.

I’m also so here for Lauren’s line of questioning, just now for example, we heard: “Did they catch Jack the Ripper?”

Talk turns to Donald Trump...

Sunday 10 March 2024 21:15 , Roisin O'Connor

Sharon is talking about her time working with Donald Trump on Celebrity Apprentice, claiming he would only display interest in someone if he thought they were “a pretty woman”.

“When he came to the UK for a state visit, he walked in front of the late Queen,” she recalls, referring to how Trump broke royal protocol by walking in front of Queen Elizabeth II in 2018.

“What, our queen?!” Lauren exclaims. No idea who else she thinks Sharon might have been referring to.

Fortunately, Sharon says, he won’t be around for long (he’s 77).

“Good point,” a fawning Louis says. “That’s a very good point.”

We’re starting with reactions to Gary’s ejection from the Celebrity Big Brother house

Sunday 10 March 2024 21:09 , Roisin O'Connor

Louis Walsh gives me the ick, he really does. Very blatant sucking up to his former X Factor colleague Sharon Osbourne, whom I imagine he thinks has a good chance of winning. And now immediately admitting he was “hamming it up deliberately” and “pretending to be shocked”.Meanwhile, Sharon Osbourne is confused about what Gary did for a living. Your guess is as good as mine, luv.

Hello and welcome to the show...

Sunday 10 March 2024 20:52 , Roisin O'Connor

Hello, it’s me liveblogging Celebrity Big Brother tonight, no idea why. I can’t say I’ve been paying too much attention but it looks as though Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh have had plenty to say.

Sunday 10 March 2024 20:00 , Ellie Harrison

Tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live sees presenter Tinea Taylor, comedian Kae Kurd and TV host Yasmin Evans on the panel.

The aftershow continues tonight at 10pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Gary Goldsmith was the first to go

Sunday 10 March 2024 19:30 , Ellie Harrison

Kate Middleton’s uncle was the first evictee. In this feature, Katie Rosseinsky looks at the black sheep of the royal family.

Uncle Gary proves every family has a black sheep – even the Middletons

Sharon Osbourne issues candid James Corden complaint on Celebrity Big Brother

Sunday 10 March 2024 19:00 , Ellie Harrison

Sharon Osbourne set her straight-shooting sights on James Corden, Ellen DeGeneres and Anna Wintour while appearing on Celebrity Big Brother.

Read more below:

Sharon Osbourne issues candid James Corden complaint on Celebrity Big Brother

Sunday 10 March 2024 18:30 , Ellie Harrison

Check out all the stars who have entered the house for this series:

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up in full

Sunday 10 March 2024 18:00 , Ellie Harrison

From everything that Gemma Collins did, to that famous “David’s dead” misunderstanding, here are our top scenes from the show.

The best Celebrity Big Brother moments: from ‘David’s dead’ to Kandy Floss

Watch the moment Gary was evicted

Sunday 10 March 2024 17:16 , Ellie Harrison

The first evictee, on Friday 8 March, was Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith.

Watch his eviction play out here...

Sunday 10 March 2024 16:00 , Ellie Harrison

From the racism scandal to Roxanne Pallett’s assault allegations, here are some contentious moments from over the years.

Celebrity Big Brother: The most controversial moments

Housemates were left in tears as they shared their fears and regrets in celestial challenge

Saturday 9 March 2024 07:01 , Maira Butt

“Reveal your biggest regret that you need to let go of”, Louis read and asked Bradley to answer the question.

Bradley was left in tears as he said: “Growing up, finding out who I was, trying to understand who I was. But a lot of that time I lied about who I was and it hurt a lot.

“Just shying away from the real fact that I’m gay, I’m autistic and proud of who I am. That’s taken a long time for me to say that. That’s my biggest regret, I wish I never did that to myself.”

Levi cried as Sharon Osbourne revealed she found him inspiring. Marisha said she feels she has to be “strong” and has sacrificed alot to pursue her dreams.

(Ray Burmiston/ITV/PA Wire)

Saturday 9 March 2024 06:00 , Maira Butt

Gary Goldsmith became the first person to be evicted after losing out to Lauren Simon in the public vote.

Saturday 9 March 2024 05:00 , Maira Butt

On Thursday (7 March), Osbourne set her sights on Adele, highlighting what she believes to be the “Someone Like You” singer’s exaggerated British accent.

Osbourne did a mock cockney impersonation of Adele, saying: “Oh, love, oh I’m Adele, I’m so English.”

When Kate Middleton’s uncle gary Goldsmith defended the singer, saying he “loved” her candour, Osbourne replied: “It’s like, cut the crap – you don’t talk like that anymore. Just sing, just be true to who you are. But she does all this old English, you know?’

Jacob Stolworthy reports:

Sharon Osbourne mocks Adele in brutal Celebrity Big Brother dig

Saturday 9 March 2024 04:02 , Maira Butt

Celebrity Big Brother fans have been left confused after Ekin-Su CülcüloÄlu spent Thursday night’s episode locking horns with several housemates.

The reality TV star, 29, who won the 2020 season of the ITV dating show with her then-boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, joined the CBB lineup on Monday night (4 March).

In several exchanges with different housemates during Thursday night’s episode (7 March), Ekin-Su was quizzed about her time on the dating show.

However, she quickly shook off any questions and fans pointed out that she seemed to grow “defensive” when talking about Love Island.

Ellie Muir reports:

Celebrity Big Brother fans accuse Ekin-Su of ‘overreacting’ to Love Island questions

Saturday 9 March 2024 03:05 , Maira Butt

Lucy Leeson reports:

The 71-year-old opened up to housemates Lauren Simon and Louis Walsh during Thursday’s episode telling them she had been unable to secure a job in America since leaving her CBS show The Talk in 2021.

She said: “I got banned in America. I did nothing wrong.”

When asked if she could work on American television now, she replied: “I can legally, but nobody will employ me because they say I’m racist.”

The presenter was removed from her show after defending Piers Morgan over his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex.

Saturday 9 March 2024 02:01 , Maira Butt

Nicole Vassell reports:

Previous iterations of the show have created TV gold, from Tiffany Pollard’s iconic “David’s Dead” misunderstanding to George Galloway and Rula Lenska‘s creepy cat cosplay.

As many high points as the show has had, there have also been moments of high controversy. Here’s a rundown of some of the most memorable...

Celebrity Big Brother: The most controversial moments

Saturday 9 March 2024 01:03 , Maira Butt

As Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith is evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house, Katie Rosseinsky writes that the “black sheep” is a family figure everyone recognises.

Uncle Gary proves every family has a black sheep – even the Middletons

Saturday 9 March 2024 00:01 , Maira Butt

The X Factor judge revealed that she sold her house to Christina Aguilera but didn’t tell her that her home was a tourist attraction for sightseeing buses.

Since her arrival in the house on Monday’s launch episode (4 March), the former X Factor judge, who is married to musician Ozzy Osbourne, has shared her candid views on celebrities including James Corden, Ellen DeGeneres and Anna Wintour, whom she branded “a C-word”.

Zeze Mills and Lauren Simon appear to have resolved their differences

Friday 8 March 2024 23:18 , Maira Butt

Zeze and Lauren hugged and appear to have put their differences aside after ‘orange-gate’.

The YouTuber had initially refused a hug from the Real Housewives star when she attempted to make amends.

No point crying over spilt oranges 🍊 #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/m7qrDt5tw0 — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 8, 2024

Friday 8 March 2024 22:45 , Maira Butt

Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh launch into a scathing attack on Simon Cowell during Friday’s (8 March) episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

The music mogul’s former colleagues slammed him, with Osbourne accusing Cowell of scuppering her chance of appearing on The Masked Singer due to an X-Factor obligation.

Osbourne declared she would not work with Cowell for “all the money in the world” and said he “doesn’t know how to keep friends” before the pair made fun of what he would say to contestants during the singing competition and the way he dresses.

Friday 8 March 2024 22:20 , Maira Butt

Arguably the relaunched show’s most controversial housemate, the 58-year-old had come under strict orders from the family, with his sister “reading the riot” act over fears he would share secrets live on television.

Alex Ross reports:

The ups and downs of Kate Middleton’s playboy uncle Gary Goldsmith ahead of CBB

Friday 8 March 2024 22:11 , Maira Butt

The first housemate to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house is...

Gary Goldsmith.

Voting is now closed - results to be announced in minutes

Friday 8 March 2024 22:06 , Maira Butt

The results of the public vote are to be revealed within the next few minutes.

Gary Goldsmith and Lauren Simon were up for eviction.

(ITV)

Viewers on social media have praised Zeze Mills for 'standing up for herself’

Friday 8 March 2024 22:04 , Maira Butt

The YouTuber declined a hug from Real Housewives star Lauren Simon after she said Mills “hates her”.

Simon and Walsh were forced to write a letter to make amends after breaking rules but their apology left housemates unimpressed and giggling as she said “it was just banter”.

Wasn’t Zeze’s biggest fan before but I love her for standing up for herself. We all know what game is being played here🤮 I hope she stays till the very end #CBBUK — Maree🧚🏾 (@Mar4ye) March 8, 2024

Zeze Mills and Lauren Simon are butting heads about ‘orange gate'

Friday 8 March 2024 21:43 , Maira Butt

The fight between Lauren and Zeze started during Thursday night’s episode when the pair were cutting fruit in the kitchen.

Marisha shares, “I don’t think it’s worth it over some oranges. I think you all should squash that.”

Lauren and Louis rule break revealed

Friday 8 March 2024 21:41 , Maira Butt

Big Brother has gathered housemates on the sofas and shared: “It is against the rules for housemates to discuss their nominations with each other and this includes speculating or guessing on who has nominated whom or who might nominate whom in the future. This morning, this rule was broken by Louis and Lauren.”

Big Brother reads Louis and Lauren’s conversation to the rest of the house including Lauren referring to Zeze when she says, “She hates me.”

Big Brother asks Lauren to stand up. Lauren says, “I’m sorry for putting you all in this situation. I was talking about my emotions and how I was feeling about being nominated.

“In fairness, I’m living with a group of people who I have grown to love and adore and it’s upset me that a few different people, not just one person, has nominated me. I’m sorry for getting everyone in this situation and I apologise.”

Louis Walsh said he had nothing to say because he did have the conversation. Lauren is in tears as she is told she will have to be in the Wheelie Bin of Shame.

(ITV)

Sharon Osbourne says she is ‘so f***ing mad’ with Simon Cowell and he doesn’t ‘know how to keep friends'

Friday 8 March 2024 21:35 , Maira Butt

The X Factor judge said she is “so f***ing mad at Simon Cowell” as she missed out on working on The Masked Singer while she waited on a call from her for another opportunity.

She said she wouldn’t return to the X Factor “for all the money in the world”.

Louis Walsh shared he hasn’t spoken to him in years to which Osbourne replied, “That’s Simon, he cuts you off. He doesn’t know how to keep friends.”

Ekin-Su reveals she thought Davide was her ‘soulmate'

Friday 8 March 2024 21:31 , Maira Butt

In a discussion with Zeze Mills, the Love Island star shared she thought her ex was her “soulmate”.

Ekin-Su was in a relationship with Davide for two years, but shared he liked “to party”.

Levi Roots opens up about his daughters being estranged from him

Friday 8 March 2024 21:26 , Maira Butt

Levi Roots shared his daughters previously sold stories about him being a “bad father” in the papers.

“In the back of my mind I’m waiting ror my two girls to come and knock on the door,” he said.

Over half a million votes so far for the first eviction

Friday 8 March 2024 21:19 , Maira Butt

CBB presenter Will Best confirms there have been over half a million votes towards tonight’s eviction.

Gary Goldsmith and Lauren Simon face the public vote and results will be revealed later tonight.

(ITV)

Who goes? You decide

Friday 8 March 2024 21:06 , Maira Butt

Lauren Simon and Gary Goldsmith face the public vote tonight.

Results will be revealed later in the show.

Simon received the most votes from her fellow housemates and Kate Middleton’s uncle was picked as Sharon Osbourne’s killer nomination.

(ITV)

Here we go! The first live eviction of the series

Friday 8 March 2024 21:00 , Maira Butt

The next episode is here! Who will the public choose to evict? And what rules did Louis Walsh and Lauren Simon break?

We’ll be finding out in the next hour.

(ITV)

SNEAK PEEK: Two rule breakers are punished and two housemates butt heads

Friday 8 March 2024 20:37 , Maira Butt

Lauren Simon and Louis Walsh are caught out and forced to face the consequences.

The pair broke Big Brother rules by discussing nominations. Housemates learned that Simon thinks YouTuber Zeze Mills “hates” her and put her up for eviction.

Mills was not impressed and the two butt heads in tonight’s episode.

Watch below for a sneak peek of tonight’s episode.

👁️SNEAK PEEK👁️ Rule break alert! Lauren and Louis are caught out and have to face the consequences... #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/cttfI5QBIN — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 8, 2024

Less than one hour to go...

Friday 8 March 2024 20:12 , Maira Butt

Hello! And welcome to night five of CBB.

Who will the public evict from the Celebrity Big Brother house? All will be revealed in tonight’s episode.

Stay tuned!

Friday 8 March 2024 19:35 , Maira Butt

Holly Patrick reports:

Ekin-Su CülcüloÄlu and Zeze Millz were involved in a clash over Love Island on Thursday’s (7 March) episode of Celebrity Big Brother, baffling viewers as to why tensions appeared to rise between the pair.

The Love Island winner, 29, and the presenter, 34, were applying makeup when Ekin-Su shared: “This is not like Love Island.”

Zeze replied: “I would never do Love Island, but if you are in a hot country it is kind of like a free holiday.”

The pair then appeared to have a tense exchange which confused viewers, some of whom branded the conversation as “weird.”

Later, she shut down Colson Smith as he asked her if contestants on Love Island had to nominate people to leave the villa.

“Please, just let it go...” she said.

Friday 8 March 2024 19:00 , Maira Butt

Oliver Browning reports:

Celebrity Big Brother star Sharon Osbourne labelled Adele “fake” during a discussion around the dinner table.

The former X Factor judge, 71, urged the music star - who is currently performing a concert residency in Las Vegas - to be “true” to herself.

“I think that she plays the ‘Oh I’m so English’ and it’s like cut the s***, you don’t talk like that anymore,” Osbourne said.

“Just be true to who you are.”

Friday 8 March 2024 18:39 , Maira Butt

After hours of nominations, the housemates have decided who will face the public vote.

Sharon Osbourne picked Gary Goldsmith to face eviction on Wednesday (6 March).

Big Brother revealed that Lauren Simon will be joining him as she got the most votes from her fellow housemates on Thursday’s epsiode.

The results will be revealed tonight.

(ITV)

Nominations breakdown as results of public vote will be revealed tonight

Friday 8 March 2024 18:05 , Maira Butt

Lauren Simon received the most nominations from her fellow housemates, while Gary Goldsmith was put up by Sharon Osbourne’s killer nomination.

Both will face the public vote and one will be evicted this week.

The results are in...



Lauren received the most nominations from her fellow Housemates, while Gary got put up by Sharon's killer nomination.



Meaning they will both face the public vote #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/RaDfzvfJbZ — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 7, 2024

Levi Roots compares Peter Jones to Nelson Mandela

Friday 8 March 2024 17:03 , Maira Butt

Levi Roots opened up to Louis Walsh about his experience on Dragon’s Den, saying that the show “changed his life”.

He said Peter Jones is his “hero” adding the businessman was “up there with Nelson Mandela”.

The famous entrepeneur shared that he had spent time in prison and now shared his story to inspire others.

“If I can do it, you can do it,” he told the former X Factor judge.

We love that Levi is inspiring others 🫶 #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/k9ERQUYoWA — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 7, 2024

Friday 8 March 2024 16:07 , Maira Butt

Bradley Riches opens up about living with autism

Friday 8 March 2024 15:05 , Maira Butt

Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches has shared his experience of living with autism. He revealed it was the “main reason” he joined the show.

Speaking to Big Brother, he said: “It’s a lot but I’ve got my coping mechanisms, that’s the main reason I wanted to come here, to push myself.”

Discussing his experience of growing up with autism, he said: “It’s tiny things but sometimes they add a lot of pressure.”

The star also shared that he had written a fiction book on the topic based on his personal experiences.

(Ray Burmiston/ITV/PA Wire)

SNEAK PEEK: Two rule breakers are punished and two housemates butt heads

Friday 8 March 2024 14:18 , Maira Butt

Lauren Simon and Louis Walsh are caught out and forced to face the consequences.

The pair broke Big Brother rules by discussing nominations. Housemates learned that Simon thinks YouTuber Zeze Mills “hates” her and put her up for eviction.

Mills was not impressed and the two butt heads in tonight’s episode.

Watch below for a sneak peek of tonight’s episode.

👁️SNEAK PEEK👁️ Rule break alert! Lauren and Louis are caught out and have to face the consequences... #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/cttfI5QBIN — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 8, 2024

Friday 8 March 2024 14:07 , Maira Butt

Celebrity Big Brother fans have been left confused after Ekin-Su CülcüloÄlu spent Thursday night’s episode locking horns with several housemates.

The reality TV star, 29, who won the 2020 season of the ITV dating show with her then-boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, joined the CBB lineup on Monday night (4 March) alongside former X Factor judges Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and This Morning presenter Fern Britton.

Ellie Muir reports:

Celebrity Big Brother fans accuse Ekin-Su of ‘overreacting’ to Love Island questions

Friday 8 March 2024 13:07 , Maira Butt

Sharon Osbourne has delivered yet another brutal blow on Celebrity Big Brother – this time, mocking Adele.

Since her arrival in the house on Monday’s launch episode (4 March), the former X Factor judge, who is married to musician Ozzy Osbourne, has shared her candid views on celebrities including James Corden, Ellen DeGeneres and Anna Wintour, whom she branded “a C-word”.

In the latest episode, which aired on Thursday (7 March), Osbourne set her sights on Adele, highlighting what she believes to be the “Someone Like You” singer’s exaggerated British accent.

Osbourne did a mock cockney impersonation of Adele, saying: “Oh, love, oh I’m Adele, I’m so English.”

Jacob Stolworthy reports:

Sharon Osbourne mocks Adele in brutal Celebrity Big Brother dig

Louis and Lauren have been put in the Celebrity Wheelie Bin of Shame for rule breaking

Friday 8 March 2024 12:05 , Maira Butt

Louis Walsh and Lauren Simon have been placed in the Celebrity Wheelie Bin of Shame for rulebreaking.

The housemates were handed the punishment in a clip aired on Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.

The reasons behind their punishment will be revealed in tonight’s episode.

(ITV)

Friday 8 March 2024 11:03 , Maira Butt

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she cannot find work in America.

Speaking to Lauren Simon she shared that no one would employ her “because they say I’m racist”.

The presenter was removed from her show after defending Piers Morgan over his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex.

Her and Ozzy Osbourne previously revealed they had to have “armed guards” following The Talk race row in 2022.

Housemate facing eviction says: ‘I’m not going to change'

Friday 8 March 2024 10:09 , Maira Butt

Real Housewives star Lauren Simon says she is “not going to change” after receiving six nominations from her fellow housemates.

After Bradley, Colson, Gary, Marisha, Nikita and Zeze all voted for her, Simon was left in tears.

She said to Sharon Osbourne in the lounge: “I’ve obviously p****d a couple of people off.

“The thing is with me, I’ve heard it, I’ve taken it on board. I’m not going to change. I am what I am. Every day changes here, doesn’t it?”

(ITV)

Friday 8 March 2024 08:05 , Maira Butt

The first ever series of Celebrity Big Brother aired on Channel 4 in 2003. It had seven series before moving to Channel 5 in 2011, where it remained until 2018.

Over the years, the show has had its fair share of controversial moments – and with the series now back, here’s a look at the show’s most shocking scenes.

Celebrity Big Brother: The most controversial moments

Friday 8 March 2024 07:30 , Maira Butt

Lauren Simon received the most nominations from her fellow housemates, while Gary Goldsmith was put up by Sharon Osbourne’s killer nomination.

Both will face the public vote and one will be evicted this week.

The results are in...



Lauren received the most nominations from her fellow Housemates, while Gary got put up by Sharon's killer nomination.



Meaning they will both face the public vote #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/RaDfzvfJbZ — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 7, 2024

Friday 8 March 2024 07:05 , Maira Butt

Self-made millionaire Gary Goldsmith is set to become Celebrity Big Brother’s most controversial entrant. He has already made a number of pointed statements including that Prince Harry should be stripped of his title and Meghan Markle is a “stick in the spokes” of the royal family.

The ups and downs of Kate Middleton’s playboy uncle Gary Goldsmith ahead of CBB

Friday 8 March 2024 06:30 , Maira Butt

After hours of nominations, the housemates have decided who will face the public vote.

Sharon Osbourne picked Gary Goldsmith to face eviction on Wednesday (6 March).

Big Brother revealed that Lauren Simon will be joining him as she got the most votes from her fellow housemates.

(ITV)

Friday 8 March 2024 06:05 , Maira Butt

Lucy Leeson reports:

Sharon Osbourne has revealed why she will only be staying in the Celebrity Big Brother house for five days.

The former X Factor judge has said she doesn’t want to be away from her husband Ozzy, who has Parkinson’s Disease and suffered ill health.

The 71-year-old opened up about her relationship with her husband on Tuesday’s episode (5 March) of the reality show.

She said: “He’s doing OK, it’s hard for him but he’s doing OK. He’s already started to complain. I had my last phone call with him on the way here and he was miserable.”

Friday 8 March 2024 05:04 , Maira Butt

Sharon Osbourne set her straight-shooting sights on James Corden, Ellen DeGeneres and Anna Wintour while appearing on Celebrity Big Brother.

Osbourne, who is only featuring on the reality show temporarily, didn’t hold back when discussing the subject of celebrities who name-drop.

She waded in to say: “I tell you who does that: James Corden – he does that all the time.

“I go to him, ‘I really like your shoes,’ and he goes, ‘Yes, Stella McCartney,’” she explained, adding: “I’m like, ‘I didn’t ask you who made them.’ He constantly, constantly throws out names.”

Jacob Stolworthy reports:

Sharon Osbourne issues candid James Corden complaint on Celebrity Big Brother

Friday 8 March 2024 04:01 , Maira Butt

Nicole Vassell reports:

Faryal Makhdoom has claimed she was dropped from Celebrity Big Brother, 10 days before the launch episode.

The content creator and wife of former boxing star Amir Khan shared a video to fans last month, in which she declared that she had been recruited for the forthcoming season of the reality show for its first run on ITV2.

However, Makhdoom alleged that she had been let go by producers due to her avid support of Palestine on her social media platforms.

CBB ‘housemate’ claims they’ve been ‘dropped’ from series 10 days before launch

Friday 8 March 2024 03:05 , Maira Butt

Not everyone was a fan of the return of CBB.

One such person was writer Sean O’Grady, who argues that the reality show’s format is dated, and plundered a few old tropes and familiar faces from other shows – though not to much success.

Find O’Grady’s review of the launch episode for The Independent below.

Even a Traitors-style twist can’t revive this Celebrity Big Brother reboot – review

Friday 8 March 2024 02:00 , Maira Butt

Holly Patrick reports:

Though the past series of Celebrity Big Brother may be long off television screens, their iconic moments have lived on.

The reality show has given fans some incredible scenes, such as Tiffany “New York” Pollard fearing one of her fellow housemates had died, Gemma Collins‘ “claustrophobic” meltdown, Kim Woodburn‘s famous “adulterer” exclamation, and George Galloway‘s infamous impression of a cat.

Friday 8 March 2024 01:03 , Maira Butt

ITV has been accused of “hypocrisy” after the broadcaster launched its latest Loose Women campaign for domestic violence.

The initiative, called Facing It Together, featured eight of the show’s panelists in a photoshoot and short film with the tag line: “Whether you are a survivor or a friend, we are facing it together.”

But the channel has been facing growing backlash after Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, entered the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday (5 March).

The Duchess of Cambridge’s uncle was fined £5,000 and given a community order after admitting to assaulting his wife in a drunken argument in which she accused him of taking drugs.

ITV faces backlash after Loose Women domestic violence campaign due to CBB contestant

Friday 8 March 2024 00:36 , Maira Butt

Entering the CBB house was always a sign that a star’s career wasn’t exactly in rude health; it was often a last-ditch attempt to claw back some goodwill from the public.

Amid the scandals, there have been plenty of sillier moments too, bringing us the best kind of reality TV chaos: the sort of high-camp scenes and quotes that become part of the pop culture lexicon, destined to be shared as memes for years and years to come.

From Gemma Collins’ claustrophobia to Chantelle Houghton gamely pretending to be part of a made-up girl band, here are some of the best.

The best Celebrity Big Brother moments: from ‘David’s dead’ to Kandy Floss

Friday 8 March 2024 00:05 , Maira Butt

Osbourne, who is only featuring on the reality show temporarily, didn’t hold back when discussing the subject of celebrities who name-drop.

On Thursday’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother, she said: “I tell you who does that: James Corden – he does that all the time.

“I go to him, ‘I really like your shoes,’ and he goes, ‘Yes, Stella McCartney,’” she explained, adding: “I’m like, ‘I didn’t ask you who made them.’ He constantly, constantly throws out names.”

Thursday 7 March 2024 23:29 , Maira Butt

Levi Roots opened up to Louis Walsh about his experience on Dragon’s Den, saying that the show “changed his life”.

He said Peter Jones is his “hero” adding the businessman was “up there with Nelson Mandela”.

The famous entrepeneur shared that he had spent time in prison and now shared his story to inspire others.

“If I can do it, you can do it,” he told the former X Factor judge.

We love that Levi is inspiring others 🫶 #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/k9ERQUYoWA — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 7, 2024

Thursday 7 March 2024 23:00 , Maira Butt

Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches has shared his experience of living with autism. He revealed it was the “main reason” he joined the show.

He shared that he has written a book about a boy growing up with autism which is based on his personal experiences.

Speaking to Big Brother, he said: “It’s a lot but I’ve got my coping mechanisms, that’s the main reason I wanted to come here, to push myself.”

Discussing his experience of growing up with autism, he said: “It’s tiny things but sometimes they add a lot of pressure.”

Commending Bradley, Broadway actor Marisha replied: “I think you’ve done so well. You are doing everything right and you’re being yourself and it’s beautiful.”

(Ray Burmiston/ITV/PA Wire)

Thursday 7 March 2024 22:44 , Maira Butt

Lauren Simon received the most nominations from her fellow Housemates, while Gary Goldsmith was put up by Sharon Osbourn’s killer nomination.

Both will face the public vote and one will be evicted this week.

The results are in...



Lauren received the most nominations from her fellow Housemates, while Gary got put up by Sharon's killer nomination.



Meaning they will both face the public vote #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/RaDfzvfJbZ — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 7, 2024

Thursday 7 March 2024 22:30 , Maira Butt

Real Housewives star Lauren Simon says she is “not going to change” after receiving six nominations from her fellow housemates.

After Bradley, Colson, Gary, Marisha, Nikita and Zeze all voted for her, Simon was left in tears.

She said to Sharon Osbourne in the lounge: “I’ve obviously p****d a couple of people off.

“The thing is with me, I’ve heard it, I’ve taken it on board. I’m not going to change. I am what I am. Every day changes here, doesn’t it?”

(ITV)

Thursday 7 March 2024 22:02 , Maira Butt

Lauren Simon has been in tears as it was announced that she will face the public vote alongside Gary Goldsmith.

The Real Housewives star received the most nominations from among her fellow housemates.

Louis Walsh tried to figure out who had voted for her and said “it’s at least three people” causing Lauren to cry.

Thursday 7 March 2024 21:45 , Maira Butt

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she cannot find work in America.

Speaking to Lauren Simon she shared that no one would employ her “because they say I’m racist”.

Her and Ozzy Osbourne previously revealed they had to have “armed guards” following The Talk race row in 2022.

Ozzy Osbourne claims Sharon had to have ‘armed guards’ after The Talk racism row

Thursday 7 March 2024 21:42 , Maira Butt

After hours of nominations, the housemates have decided who will face the public vote.

Sharon Osbourne picked Gary Goldsmith to face eviction on Wednesday (6 March).

Big Brother revealed that Lauren Simon will be joining him as she got the most votes from her fellow housemates.

(Ray Burmiston/ITV/PA Wire)

Thursday 7 March 2024 21:35 , Maira Butt

Housemates are in the middle of voting for who they think should face eviction, alongside Gary Goldsmith.

So far, Lauren Simon has the most votes. Among the nominations were Fern Britton who Ekin-Su accused of “playing a game” and carrying out a “performance”.

Coronation Street actor Colson Smith nominated Real Housewives star Lauren for getting his name wrong, referring to him as “Colchester”.

Meanwhile Zeze Mills wasn’t impressed by Lauren telling her how to cut up oranges in what social media users are calling “orange gate”.

Thursday 7 March 2024 21:21 , Maira Butt

Osbourne didn’t hold back when discussing the subject of celebrities who name-drop.

She said: “I tell you who does that: James Corden – he does that all the time.

“I go to him, ‘I really like your shoes,’ and he goes, ‘Yes, Stella McCartney,’” she explained, adding: “I’m like, ‘I didn’t ask you who made them.’ He constantly, constantly throws out names.”

Speaking about Vogue editor Wintour, she said: “Oh, she loves [Corden]. She loves him. But who loves Anna Wintour? She does. I think she’s a C-word.”

When Walsh asked her for her view on DeGeneres, Osbourne pretended to vomit.

Thursday 7 March 2024 21:19 , Maira Butt

An icy moment between Ekin-Su and Zeze Mills as the YouTuber described Love Island as “a holiday”.

The former winner wasn’t impressed.

👁️SNEAK PEEK👁️ Tension between the Housemates arrives just in time for the first Nominations... #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/RbQegYLFQC — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 7, 2024

Thursday 7 March 2024 21:13 , Maira Butt

Levi Roots opened up to Louis Walsh about his experience on Dragon’s Den, saying that the show “changed his life”.

He said Peter Jones is his “hero” adding the businessman was “up there with Nelson Mandela”.

The famous entrepeneur shared that he had spent time in prison and now shared his story to inspire others.

“If I can do it, you can do it,” he told the former X Factor judge.

Here we go!

Thursday 7 March 2024 21:00 , Maira Butt

The next episode is here! Who will housemates pick to join housemate Gary Goldsmith to face the public vote? We’ll be finding out in the next hour.

Thursday 7 March 2024 20:30 , Maira Butt

Things seem to be getting heated in the CBB house ahead of nominations. This time it’s Ekin-Su and Zeze having an icy conversation.

The YouTuber said taking part in Love Island is “like a free holiday” which didn’t appear to go down well with CülcüloÄlu who won the show with former partner Davide Sanclimenti in 2022.

Here’s a sneak peek at tonight’s episode...

👁️SNEAK PEEK👁️ Tension between the Housemates arrives just in time for the first Nominations... #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/RbQegYLFQC — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 7, 2024

Less than one hour to go...

Thursday 7 March 2024 20:11 , Maira Butt

Hello! And welcome to night four of CBB.

Who will the housemates nominate to face the public vote? Will Gary spill any royal secrets? And will Louis ruffle any more feathers?

Stay tuned!

Thursday 7 March 2024 19:56 , Maira Butt

One Celebrity Big Brother contestant has “been up to no good” and broken a house rule and will face a punishment as a result.

Housemates have to follow a set of guidelines as part of their stay in the famous house.

The rule-breaker will be revealed on Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live tonight.

🚨 RULE BREAK ALERT 🚨



One of our Housemates has been up to no good 😱 Find out who and see their punishment tonight on Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live, 10pm on ITV2 #CBBUK — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 7, 2024

Thursday 7 March 2024 19:34 , Maira Butt

The Prince of Wales is waiting for the Duke of Sussex to “be part of the gang again”, Kate Middleton‘s uncle Gary Goldsmith claimed on Wednesday’s (6 March) episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

It comes after the businessman, who is the brother of the Princess of Wales’s mother, made critical remarks about Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex.

Thursday 7 March 2024 19:07 , Maira Butt

A recap of all the 2024 CBB housemates including a ‘Strictly’ pro, two former ‘X Factor’ judges and Kate Middleton’s uncle.

Contestants will nominate each other in tonight’s episode, with those with the most votes facing eviction later this week.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up in full

