Celebrity Big Brother's grand finale was marred by several pyrotechnical injuries, it's been revealed.

Broadcast live via ITV on Friday, 22 March, the curtain-closer saw Ibiza Weekender star David Potts beat Strictly Come Dancing pro Nikita Kuzmin, Coronation Street's Colson Smith, Louis Walsh and Fern Britton to the top spot after a total of 19 days in the reality TV house.

Read more: 'If ITV thinks Celebrity Big Brother has been a hit, it's in bigger trouble than we thought'

Speaking to The Sun, an attendee outside Garden Studios (where the CBB compound is located) named Anthony Osborne has now come forward with a horrific story from the night. According to Osborne, he, his wife Claire and three others were forced to duck when a rogue firework bounced off a nearby warehouse and showered them in fiery debris.

"The firework exploded in my face by my right eye," he said. "There was a bang and then all I could see was darkness. It felt like my eye was on fire."

AJ Odudu and Will Best co-hosted the latest series. (ITV)

Osborne, who is a hospitality worker from Kingston upon Thames, temporarily lost his vision in the right eye and was rushed to hospital. His cornea was inflamed and needed further checks.

"We were having a great time, but it quickly turned into a nightmare," he added, while his wife Claire went on to comment: "How he didn't lose his eye I will never know."

Read more: Fern Britton addresses tension with Celebrity Big Brother's Nikita Kuzmin

Following this close-call, the couple claimed they received no official apology from the show's producers.

A spokesperson for Celebrity Big Brother shared in a statement: "The production medic on site assessed a small number of audience members who reported minor injuries during the live final, which featured controlled pyrotechnic effects carried out by a specialist supplier."

Celebrity Big Brother can now be streamed on ITVX.

Watch: Sharon Osbourne reveals secret feud with two Celebrity Big Brother housemates