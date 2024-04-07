Celebrity Big Brother fan 'almost lost an eye' attending the final

"There was a bang and then all I could see was darkness," says Anthony Osborne.

Dan Seddon
Updated ·2 min read
This year's Celebrity Big Brother logo. (ITV)
Celebrity Big Brother's grand finale was marred by several pyrotechnical injuries, it's been revealed.

Broadcast live via ITV on Friday, 22 March, the curtain-closer saw Ibiza Weekender star David Potts beat Strictly Come Dancing pro Nikita Kuzmin, Coronation Street's Colson Smith, Louis Walsh and Fern Britton to the top spot after a total of 19 days in the reality TV house.

Speaking to The Sun, an attendee outside Garden Studios (where the CBB compound is located) named Anthony Osborne has now come forward with a horrific story from the night. According to Osborne, he, his wife Claire and three others were forced to duck when a rogue firework bounced off a nearby warehouse and showered them in fiery debris.

"The firework exploded in my face by my right eye," he said. "There was a bang and then all I could see was darkness. It felt like my eye was on fire."

Aj Odudu and Will Best will host 2024's Celebrity Big Brother. (ITV)
AJ Odudu and Will Best co-hosted the latest series. (ITV)

Osborne, who is a hospitality worker from Kingston upon Thames, temporarily lost his vision in the right eye and was rushed to hospital. His cornea was inflamed and needed further checks.

"We were having a great time, but it quickly turned into a nightmare," he added, while his wife Claire went on to comment: "How he didn't lose his eye I will never know."

Following this close-call, the couple claimed they received no official apology from the show's producers.

A spokesperson for Celebrity Big Brother shared in a statement: "The production medic on site assessed a small number of audience members who reported minor injuries during the live final, which featured controlled pyrotechnic effects carried out by a specialist supplier."

