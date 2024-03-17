Celebrity Big Brother confirms big immunity twist ahead of final

Celebrity Big Brother spoilers follow.

Celebrity Big Brother has revealed a immunity twist, as one celebrity housemate will automatically make the final.



Drag Race UK star The Vivienne, Jordan North, Remi Burgz and Sinitta all appeared on spinoff Late & Live opposite host AJ Odudu to discuss Sunday's episode, which saw Nikita Kuzmin receiving a killer nomination.

A sneak peek ahead showed Fern Britton being asked by Big Brother in the Diary Room to make a huge decision.

ITV

As part of a St. Patrick's Day twist, Fern was told to place a snake on the pillow of a fellow housemate, automatically evicting them.

However, in a twist-on-a-twist, the housemate that received Fern's snake would actually receive full immunity and a place in Friday's final.



The full scenes of the twist playing out are expected to air in tomorrow's Big Brother episode.

ITV

AJ also revealed a sneak peek at the next round of nominations.

In an exclusive clip, Louis Walsh made one of his nominations, saying: "My first nomination is Bradley [Riches]. He's too happy. He's singing and smiling all the time. His eye is on the trophy, he wants to win."

Playing the role of Fairy Godmother, AJ then decided to also show Coronation Street's Colson Smith's first nomination – which was revealed to be Marisha [Wallace].

"[She] sat there in silence when me and Nikita were fighting about putting ourselves up for eviction," he said, referring to this evening's task.

