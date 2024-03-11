Celebrity Bake Off star opens up about Alison Hammond

Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer's Yinka Bokinni has offered her thoughts on Alison Hammond's first time on the charity special.

Hammond, who regularly appears on This Morning, replaced Matt Lucas as Noel Fielding's co-presenter on The Great British Bake Off last year and, according to BBC Radio 1 presenter Bokinni, she's a pleasure to be around.

"It was a very warm, wholesome time. Alison – it was her first celeb season. She'd just finished the regular season. It was her first celeb season, and she's wonderful," Bokinni exclusively told Digital Spy.

"Prue [Leith] and Paul [Hollywood] are so lovely, and they're so kind – and I was a little bit nervous. So I think coming off the back of it, I'm just really glad I had the experience with the other people in the tent, too.

"I'm in the tent with Rhod Gilbert, Danny Dyer, and Leigh Francis. I don't know how I managed that, man!" she went on to add. "It was so nice and everyone was so friendly and supportive. I was like, 'You're going down!'

"I think because we were all there for a reason, and especially because of Rhod's current battles as well – it just meant so much more. You know when you want to do a good job so that people at home can watch it, and they can be inspired? If they can be inspired to donate money or donate time or whatever it is, then they can do."



Further along, Bokinni, who was inspired to take part in this year's Celebrity Bake Off as a tribute to her late mum, weighed in on the advice she was given by the team.

"Alison was really good with advice, and she was really good at sneakily helping us as well. She was like, 'Just don't panic. It's cool,'" the star revealed.

"Also, I learned that if the crew like it, then everyone else is probably going to like it. So the crew – you can get them to taste it. If they like it, you're on good footing."

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer will be available to watch and stream on Channel 4 later this year.

