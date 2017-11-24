These Celebrities Have a Thanksgiving Message for Ivanka Trump

Celebrities that Ivanka Trump follows on Instagram are posting Thanksgiving messages urging her to support passage of the DREAM Act for young immigrants by December.

In September, President Donald Trump announced he would rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a policy enacted under the Obama administration that extends protections to undocumented people who were brought to the U.S. as children. The program allows the young immigrants — known as DREAMers — to study and work in the country without fear of deportation. More than 800,000 DREAMers have benefited from the program.

To draw attention to the issue, celebrities are posting personalized messages to the senior White House adviser, pressing Trump to use her influence to protect the DREAMers. Sophia Amoruso, author of #GirlBoss and founder of online shopping site Nasty Gal, started the trend in the hope that the posts appear in Trump’s feed.

“Dear Ivanka,” the post begins. “I see you’re following me on Instagram. This Thanksgiving I would be grateful if you use the influence you have to advocate for a CLEAN Dream Act by December. Every day that passes without a clean Dream Act means anxiety and deportation for immigrant youth. 7,901 youth have already lost DACA and 122 more will use it each day. Thank you and Happy Holidays.”

Celebrities who have taken up the message include Cara Delevigne, Alexa Chung, actresses Sophia Bush and Olivia Wilde, designer Rosie Assoulin, and Audrey Gelman, founder of women’s co-working space and social club The Wing.