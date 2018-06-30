These Celebrities and Public Figures Are Supporting the Families Belong Together March

Thousands of people are expected to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration policies at more than 600 Families Belong Together rallies across the country on Saturday. And as the crowds begin to assemble, a number of lawmakers and celebrities have lent their voices to the movement.

Among the most prominent is model Chrissy Teigen, who tweeted on Friday that she and her husband, singer John Legend, will appear at the Los Angeles march. Meanwhile, actress Piper Perabo is crowdsourcing and tweeting photos from marches around the country.

There are 600+ #FamiliesBelongTogether events happening TOMORROW. I’ll be speaking and introducing @johnlegend in downtown LA. Text BELONG to 97779 to join. Find an event near you this weekend: https://t.co/j7ifhy0e1c #FreeFamilies — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 30, 2018

Send me the pictures from your #FamilesBelongTogetherMarch and where you are so I can add to this stream. #FamilesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/R3V2EFbg2G — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) June 30, 2018

Here’s a sampling of other public figures who have spoken out in support of the Families Belong Together movement.

Thank you to the thousands of people turning out today to protest Trump's cruel policy of separating families. The United States of America must never be about tearing apart families or locking up children in cages. #FamiliesBelongTogether — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 30, 2018

Families belong together. Tomorrow, thousands of people across the country are wearing white and taking to the streets to protest to end family separation & detention. ????#FamiliesBelongTogether (Art @alockstadt) Learn more & join in: https://t.co/9i7hvi0Smc pic.twitter.com/GuneKJmpDm — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 29, 2018

At the #FamiliesBelongTogether march tomorrow, we’ll show @realDonaldTrump that the real power is with the people. I’ll be rallying in Boston. Will you join us? #TogetherAndFree pic.twitter.com/k1r0jPYRnS — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 29, 2018

Cut vacation short so I could march with you all in DC tomorrow and boy am I glad to be back home pic.twitter.com/SJ9MU0X6rK — ???????? Lin-Manuel Miranda ?????????? (@Lin_Manuel) June 30, 2018

Helpless, caged children *still* don't know if they'll ever see their mothers again. This reckless Trump policy of family detention must stop.



Rise up for justice. Continue mobilizing because #FamiliesBelongTogether. We need you. #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch –NP pic.twitter.com/zDO7Nuaaxn



— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) June 30, 2018

Hey Tweeple! I’m here at the New York #FamiliesBelongTogether rally at Cadman Plaza. The crowd is marching across the bridge!!!!!! This is what democracy looks like. Come join us NOW. XO



PS: Not in NY? Check the link for an event near you ????????https://t.co/xLKobLcWHT pic.twitter.com/63ZygRGFvH



— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) June 30, 2018

Indefinite family detention, blanket rejection of asylum, group hearings, failure to reunite families under court order. This cannot stand. Raise your voice. Fight for justice. Text BELONG to 97779. Join one of 600+ protests near you. #KeepFamilesTogether#FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/Dch9ad4oxt — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 30, 2018