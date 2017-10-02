Celebrities Join Voices Calling For Gun Control In Wake Of Las Vegas Shooting

As the world reacts to the horrific shooting at an outdoor country music festival that left at least 50 dead and hundreds wounded in Las Vegas, Nevada, celebrities are calling for stricter gun control laws in the U.S. Singer Jason Aldean was performing during the final act of the Route 91 Harvest festival when he was interrupted by rapid gunfire at about 10 p.m. Police later said that a 64-year-old man named Stephen Craig Paddock had opened fire at the estimated 22,000 concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo revealed during a Monday press conference that Paddock had brought “an excess of 10 rifles” into the hotel, where he had been staying since Sept. 28. Authorities did not specify which weapons the gunman used, and it is unclear whether he legally owned or purchased them.

The tragedy is once again sparking discussion on social media regarding the need for stricter gun control laws in the U.S. Stars including Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Banks were among those speaking out.

This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017

Prayers are important but @SpeakerRyan@realDonaldTrump blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate. #GunControl act quickly. https://t.co/bXZQ7enuEp — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017

My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 2, 2017

Congress did nothing after Sandy Hook. NOTHING. Think about how INSANE that is. We're calling Congress about everything else, why not this?? — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2017

VOTE THEM OUT https://t.co/TcXE6kbnBi — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 2, 2017

Devastated by the news of Vegas. The prayers don't stop. Everyday, a new prayer. My heart is heavy. #GunControlNow — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) October 2, 2017

Having a hard time trying to process the massacre in L.V.

ENOUGH WITH THE F'ING GUNS — Will Arnett (@arnettwill) October 2, 2017

Heartbroken over the tragic #Vegas shooting. The US has more guns than ppl & that's sick,wrong&unnecessary.Ppl are dying. When will it stop? — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) October 2, 2017

My heart is split open for the victims and their families in Las Vegas. At what point do we Americans say #enough — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 2, 2017

It would be wise to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and silencers. None of which is excessive. https://t.co/oaPIk4lbWO — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 2, 2017

sick to my stomach. we have a show tonight & i don't know what we're supposed to tell people. other than WE NEED GUN CONTROL. — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) October 2, 2017

This day sucks. It sucks to see this happen again and again. It sucks that these dear souls lost their lives to a machine that loves violence. It sucks knowing that nothing at all will be done to curb it. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 2, 2017

The tragedy at the Route 91 Harvest festival follows other devastating attacks during recent live music events, notably the Manchester-area bombing at an Ariana Grande concert earlier this year and the 2015 Paris shooting during an Eagles of Death Metal show.

Other big stars, including Taylor Swift, Celine Dion and Britney Spears reached on Twitter to offer condolences and love to those affected by the tragedy.

There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 2, 2017

Completely heartbroken over the news this morning. Keeping the victims of last night's tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers #PrayForLasVegaspic.twitter.com/ay0BP86om0 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 2, 2017

Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas - Céline xx... #LasVegas — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 2, 2017

pic.twitter.com/LGIH25cVai — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 2, 2017

My heart is breaking for everyone in Vegas tonight. Simply devastating. So much loss. — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) October 2, 2017