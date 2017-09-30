Celebrities Come For Donald Trump On Twitter After He Knocks San Juan Mayor

Another day, another string of tweets from Donald Trump.

Another day, another string of tweets from President Donald Trump.

This time, celebrities lent their voices to the fray to defend the subject of Trump’s ire: San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.

On Saturday morning, the president lashed out at Cruz after she said the federal government’s response to the humanitarian crisis in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico was not “a good news story.” In a pair of tweets, Trump called the mayor “nasty” and criticized her “poor leadership ability.”

“Actually, I was asking for help,” she responded hours later, in an interview with MSNBC. “I wasn’t saying anything nasty about the president.”

But a slew of famous faces had already begun defending Cruz and venting their frustrations with Trump’s response to the crisis in Puerto Rico, where a huge swath of the population remains without water or electricity.

“You’re going straight to hell,” Lin-Manuel Miranda quickly shot back over Twitter, continuing his criticism in a series of tweets.

“Disgusted,” George Takei wrote.

“I think it’s clear where the ‘poor leadership’ lies,” Lady Gaga added.

Read on for more:

I this it's clear where the 'poor leadership' lies @realDonaldTrump Puerto Rico is part of the United States. This is our responsibility. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 30, 2017

“Give Trump a chance!” they said. Well, Maria was his chance, to help millions of our citizens. Instead, he tweeted and sneered. Disgusted. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 30, 2017

You literally sent this from a golf course you fat bigot https://t.co/M8wTmZFARU — rob delaney (@robdelaney) September 30, 2017

Trump continues to dominate the shittiest president ever competition https://t.co/mUOiLfpfLT — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 30, 2017

People could be dying as a direct result of you flippantly deciding to be an asshole about this. Step up, then step down. https://t.co/mltK1v7FeZ — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) September 30, 2017

Hit em’ while they’re down.People in PR are DESPERATE! Help got there WAY TOO LATE and WE NEED MORE! You’re supposed to be our leader...LEAD https://t.co/VBSZLowGw1 — Luis Fonsi (@LuisFonsi) September 30, 2017

Such poor leadership ability by the @POTUS not able to get Tom Price, Spicer, Don Jr, Gorka, Mooch, Mitch McConnell, & John McCain to help. https://t.co/Uutx8ZxUzT — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) September 30, 2017

Her "workers" are people w/o water, food & electricity, you twit. They are ALL victims of a hurricane. They are AMERICAN CITIZENS. #HelpThemhttps://t.co/yPrHfIeJ94 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 30, 2017

you're on pace to have more people resign or get fired from your administration in one year than Obama had in his entire 8 years in office https://t.co/3y59tf57JS — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) September 30, 2017

After Trump later lashed out at the media, telling “the people of Puerto Rico” not to “believe the #FakeNews,” Kim Kardashian shut him down in one tweet: “They don’t have power to watch the news!!!” she wrote. “Please step up & help!”

To the people of Puerto Rico:

Do not believe the #FakeNews!#PRStrong — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

They don’t have power to watch the news!!! Please stop tweeting & golfing while people are dying! Please step up & help! https://t.co/AP8PnapWaO — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 30, 2017