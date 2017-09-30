    Celebrities Come For Donald Trump On Twitter After He Knocks San Juan Mayor

    Sara Boboltz
    Another day, another string of tweets from President Donald Trump.

    This time, celebrities lent their voices to the fray to defend the subject of Trump’s ire: San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.

    On Saturday morning, the president lashed out at Cruz after she said the federal government’s response to the humanitarian crisis in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico was not “a good news story.” In a pair of tweets, Trump called the mayor “nasty” and criticized her “poor leadership ability.”

    “Actually, I was asking for help,” she responded hours later, in an interview with MSNBC. “I wasn’t saying anything nasty about the president.”

    But a slew of famous faces had already begun defending Cruz and venting their frustrations with Trump’s response to the crisis in Puerto Rico, where a huge swath of the population remains without water or electricity. 

    “You’re going straight to hell,” Lin-Manuel Miranda quickly shot back over Twitter, continuing his criticism in a series of tweets

    “Disgusted,” George Takei wrote.

    “I think it’s clear where the ‘poor leadership’ lies,” Lady Gaga added.

    After Trump later lashed out at the media, telling “the people of Puerto Rico” not to “believe the #FakeNews,” Kim Kardashian shut him down in one tweet: “They don’t have power to watch the news!!!” she wrote. “Please step up & help!”

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.