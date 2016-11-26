Celebration, sorrow and slights greet news of Castro's death

A woman walks to lay flowers to pay her last respect to Cuban President Fidel Castro, who has died on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 at age 90 at the Cuban Embassy in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a condolences telegram to Raul Castro, that Fidel Castro was a sincere and reliable friend of Russia.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

While the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro prompted cheers from the country's exiles in Miami, the 90-year-old revolutionary leader's passing produced expressions of respect in other parts of the world and measured responses from governments that saw the devoted socialist as a threat.

U.S. President Barack Obama noted that while "discord and profound political disagreements" marked the relationship between the United States and Cuba for nearly six decades, Americans were extending "a hand of friendship to the Cuban people" during their time of grief.

"History will record and judge the enormous impact of this singular figure on the people and world around him," Obama said.

While spending the Thanksgiving weekend in Florida, where the announcement of Castro's death early Saturday brought Cuban exiles into the streets to celebrate, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to share a thought that proved pithy even for the medium: "Fidel Castro is dead!"

Elsewhere in world, Castro was honored and mourned by many present and former national leaders.

In a telegram to Cuban President Raul Castro, Fidel's 85-year-old brother, Pope Francis offered "my sense of grief to your excellency and family."

Francis broke from the Vatican's usual practice of having the secretary of state send official condolences. In a mark of the esteem the pope held for Castro, whom he met during a visit to Cuba last year, Francis signed the telegram himself.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country was Cuba's main ally and supporter during the Soviet era, called Castro "a sincere and reliable friend of Russia" who had built "an inspiring example for many countries and nations."

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Castro "made immortal historical contributions to the development of socialism around the world."

"With his death, the Chinese people have lost a close comrade and a sincere friend," Xi said in a telegram to Raul Castro, state broadcaster CCTV reported. "His glorious image and great achievements will be recorded in history forever."

United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said he had vivid memories of meeting Castro in January 2014 and having "a lively discussion that covered developments around the world as well as sustainable development and climate change."

"Under former President Castro, Cuba made advances in the fields of education, literacy and health," Ban said. "I hope Cuba will continue to advance on a path of reform and greater prosperity.

Castro's death was felt especially keenly in Latin America, where his success in overthrowing a military regime inspired leftist activists in other countries.

Salvador Sanchez Ceren, the president of El Salvador, said he felt "deep sorrow ... of my friend and eternal companion, Commander Fidel Castro Ruz."

Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto tweeted that "Fidel Castro was a friend of Mexico, promoting bilateral relations based on respect, dialogue and solidarity."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro recalled Castro's departure from Mexico on the yacht Granma with his brother Raul and several dozen supporters to start their revolution.

"Sixty years after the Granma sailed from Mexico, Fidel sails toward the immortality of all those who fight their whole lives," Maduro tweeted. "Onward to victory, always!"

Rubén Berríos Martínez, longtime leader of the Puerto Rican Independence Party, called Castro the "largest and most influential Latin American of the 20th century, whose verticality, vision and passion has always served as an inspiration for those who aspired to a more just, free and dignified Latin America."

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on his Facebook page that Castro was his "friend and companion" and the "greatest of all Latin Americans."

Silva said Castro was like an "older brother-an irreplaceable companion. He encouraged dreams of freedom. sovereignty and equality."

A statement from the Spanish government hailed Castro as "a figure of enormous historical importance."

"As a son of Spaniards, former president Castro always maintained close relations with Spain and showed great affection for his family and cultural ties," the government statement said.

However, there were shouts and insults in Madrid as a small crowd composed of both pro- and anti-Castro supporters met in front of the Cuban embassy.