Celebration of life held for 13-year-old Longs boy beaten to death

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Family, friends and loved ones filled the Popular AME Church in Longs on Monday to celebrate Isaiah Gaymes’ life and share stories about the impact he made on so many.

“He was so smart, so brilliant, and I’m so sorry that he is no longer here,” Riverside Elementary School Counselor Felecia Bellamy said.

Gaymes was just 13 when police say he was beaten to death with a piece of wood and a handgun on May 8.

Ivy Jenerette was charged with murder in connection with Isaiah’s death. Authorities also charged Isaiah’s mother, Samantha Gaymes, with unlawfully placing a child at risk of harm.

One of Isaiah’s former teachers was in tears as she shared what a light he was in her classroom.

“His kind heart in our classroom was like no other. His smile was contagious, and his laughter filled the room,” Amber Dowd said. “He had a great sense of humor and always had a way of making those around him smile.”

Bellamy and Angela Gore, Isaiah’s former assistant principal, worked to raise money for funeral costs and a scholarship fund in Isaiah’s name.

“He has such a hard life and we wanted to make sure that he was honored in such a way that he would never be forgotten, that his story would never be forgotten,” Bellamy said.

More than $10,000 in donations poured in from the community, which allowed them to create the “Remembering Isaiah” scholarship fund.

Bellamy said the scholarship will be given to someone who is resilient and a protector, as she said that’s who Isaiah was.

Along with the Remembering Isaiah scholarship fund, Bellamy and Gore said they set aside funds to make people more aware of child and domestic abuse hotlines.

“I challenge us all to remember Isaiah by his words and put them into practice,” said Megan Doiley, a 5th-grade teacher at Riverside Elementary. “Treat people like they matter, carry kindness with you to make the hard days a little easier, and know that even if your kind words seem short, they stay with that person for a while.”

Church members, family and former teachers want Isaiah’s name to never be forgotten and his legacy to live on for years to come.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

