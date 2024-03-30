Celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility at the Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Dozens of people rallied at the State Capitol Saturday, in hopes of bringing attention to the needs of the transgender community.

This year alone, more than 275 bills have been introduced across the country that are looking to restrict the lives within the transgender community, opponents say.

As part of the pushback against the bills, advocates, supporters and LGBTQ community members took to the Capitol steps to celebrate their existence.

While the Transgender Day of Visibility is celebrating its 15th year, organizers of the rally said they can think of no better way to uplift the community than to speak out and be together.

One advocate and ally said he’s using his platform to increase awareness, in hopes others will do the same.

Advocates, allies and members of the transgender community gather at the Capitol on Saturday, March 30. (WLNS)

“As an advocate-ally, it’s my duty to use the privileges I have, the ability I have to help people whose voices are out there but are being drowned out, to be heard and to be amplified and to have the places they need to be able to speak about what they need,” said Joshua Pung.

Rachel Crandall-Crocker, of Michigan, created the Transgender Day of Visibility in 2009, and hopes it will be celebrated for years to come.

