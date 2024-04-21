Celebrating the life and service of Chula Vista Assistant Police Chief Phillip Collum

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — The South Bay law enforcement community came together Saturday to honor and remember the life and legacy of the late Chula Vista Assistant Police Chief Phillip Collum.

“Such a respected, esteemed man, a good name. Phil Collum is a good name, truly recognized as a good name,” said Wes Anderson, the Chula Vista Police Department Chaplain.

WATCH: Memorial service held for Chula Vista Police Assistant Chief Phil Collum

The memorial service was a celebration of life and service for Collum, who recently passed away after a short battle with a rare form of cancer.

“Phillip was one of the most humbled men I’ve ever met. Phillip was a doer,” added pastor Rich McCullen, who officiated Collum’s wedding in 2013.

Collum was a loving husband to his husband, William, a son, and a brother. Collum was also a brother to the law enforcement family.

He was known to have a reputation for fairness and ethical professionalism.

“There’s no doubt that our organization is better because we had Phil Collum there,” said Chula Vista Chief of Police Roxana Kennedy.

Kennedy said she has known Collum since he started at the department nearly 30 years ago. Kennedy was actually Collum’s training officer years back.

“I selected him as assistant chief with hopes that one day he would take my spot, it’s devastating to us,” Kennedy said. “It’s left a hole for us because he was such an inspirational individual.”

Chula Vista Police Assistant Chief Phil Collum passes away

Collum was born in Virginia but moved to San Diego as a toddler. Collum’s law enforcement career started in 1990 in Santa Cruz as a community service officer while he attended college. Collum moved back to San Diego in 1994 and quickly rose up the ranks within the Chua Vista Police Department. Collum advanced from officer to agent to sergeant.

He blazed a trail to become the department’s first black lieutenant, captain, and eventually assistant police chief.

“What an absolute loss, for the police department, for the community,” said Eric Thunberg, retired Chula Vista Police Captain, and currently Police Chief and Public Safety Director for the village of Lake Delton, Wisconsin.

Thunberg worked with Collum from when Collum started in 1994 until he retired in 2022, to become chief of police and public safety director for the village of Lake Delton in Wisconsin. Thunberg said he uses Collum’s lessons in his role as chief.

“I’m going to remember to smile when I can. Continue to believe in God, hope to see him in the future… not too soon. And when that time comes just remember that what it means to service and how to do it with humility, grace, and humor, is probably what I’ll remember the most,” Thunberg said.

Collum has made tremendous contributions to the department, including the creation of the community engagement division in 2022. Additionally in 2022, Collum was instrumental in repairing relationships that allowed San Diego County law enforcement to participate in San Diego Pride events.

“That’s a huge legacy that he’s left for people to follow. He’s phenomenal, I can’t say enough,” Thunberg said.

Collum is described as being passionate about providing education and opportunities for those in need.

When Collum was not on duty with Chula Vista Police, he was on duty volunteering with his church. Collum would also volunteer with his husband monthly in Tijuana to support orphanages as part of the Corazon De Vida Foundation.

That organization has now established the “Phillip Collum Scholarship Fund,” to support orphaned and abandoned children in Tijuana.

In lieu of flowers, people are encouraged to donate to the scholarship fund.

“He truly epitomized giving back in every which way possible, and that’s something that’s huge,” Thunberg said.

“We are sad, very sad, but I’m lifted up by knowing that we are celebrating his legacy and it will live on,” Kennedy said.

“Phillip, Phil, thank you. Thank you for your legacy, and thank you for giving us an example that we all of us to strive for. And we will see you on the other side brother,” Anderson said.

