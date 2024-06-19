Celebrating Juneteenth isn't rejecting the Fourth of July. It honors freedom for all.

Juneteenth, a federal holiday on June 19 commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Black people, represents far more than a milestone in Black history — it is a pivotal moment in American history as a whole. Yet, when I asked some of my white family members and friends what they were doing for Juneteenth, their reply surprised me: “We’re just celebrating Fourth of July.”

The Fourth of July celebrates our nation’s independence from Great Britain and our nation’s existence as an independent sovereign nation. The observance of Juneteenth, on the other hand, celebrates the freedom of each and every individual American. Consequently, Juneteenth should not be celebrated by the Black community alone; it demands the participation and reflection of all Americans.

Embracing Juneteenth universally underscores our collective responsibility to acknowledge and learn from the historical injustices that have shaped our present society.

James Causey: Blacks shouldn't have to lose identity to promote Juneteenth events

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of slavery, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. This delay in freedom for many enslaved people highlights the complexity and uneven enforcement of law and liberty, themes that resonate deeply within the broader American narrative. Celebrating Juneteenth nationwide allows all Americans to reflect on these themes and recognize that freedom is a journey toward equality that is ongoing and shared by all Americans.

Recognizing Juneteenth on a national scale provides an opportunity to educate ourselves about a significant period in U.S. history that has often been distorted or inadequately covered in traditional curricula. Understanding the full scope of American history — including its darker chapters — ensures a more comprehensive national identity that empowers us to build a future informed by the lessons of the past.

Moreover, celebrating Juneteenth as a unified nation can foster greater empathy and solidarity across diverse communities. It sends the message that we are one America that values freedom for all, and that while much progress has been made since 1865, racial disparities still plague us today and operate to curtail the freedoms of some. The collective observance of Juneteenth encourages dialogue about racial justice — conversations that are essential for meaningful societal change.

James Causey: Walmart scooped up more than it bargained for with its Juneteenth ice cream failure

In practical terms, national recognition of Juneteenth offers an occasion for public events that promote cultural exchange, mutual respect and understanding. Festivals, educational programs and community gatherings can bring together individuals from different backgrounds to celebrate the full integration of Black citizens into our democracy. Such events can break down barriers and build bridges between communities. When communities come together to mark this day, it sends a powerful message that the fight against racism is a collective effort of all Americans. It reinforces the idea that racial justice is integral to the maintenance of our democracy.

Celebrating Juneteenth is not a rejection of the Fourth of July. Nor should Juneteenth be seen as a “Black Holiday.” By honoring this day collectively, we as Americans acknowledge our shared history and commit to building a future rooted in a freedom that incorporates equality and justice for all. Let’s celebrate!

Carla D. Pratt

Carla D. Pratt is the Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Chair in Civil Rights, Race and Justice at the College of Law at the University of Oklahoma. This first appeared in the The Oklahoman in Oklahoma City.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Juneteenth demands reflection by all Americans to learn from injustices