Celebrating Juneteenth

Jun. 17—In 2021, President Joseph Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, which established an official holiday to commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

The act became law and the holiday was celebrated two days later. Even though it is in its infancy on paper, Juneteenth is considered the longest-running African American holiday in history.

As the United States prepares to celebrate its fourth official Juneteenth holiday, here is an in-depth look at what the day is all about.

Origins of Juneteenth

The National Museum of African American History and Culture notes that Juneteenth marks a significant date in American history.

June 19, 1865, marks the day when the Union Army arrived in Galveston, under General Gordon Granger, and announced to the locals that all enslaved African Americans were free. While the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on January 1, 1863, and the Civil War ended in April 1865, it took time before the end of slavery was actually enforced in resistant states like Texas.

Reactions to freedom ranged from utter joy to pure shock. Some former slaves awaited job offers from plantation owners, but others sought new lives elsewhere, primarily in the northern United States. Settling in new areas brought challenges, but individuals rose to those challenges.

The first of what would become an annual "Jubilee Day" celebration took place in Texas in the year following Granger's arrival. Through the years, the day took on the name "Juneteenth" (a shortening of June nineteenth) and featured celebrations with prayer services, barbecues, music, and other social activities.

Texas was the first state to make Juneteenth an official holiday, with others following suit in subsequent years. It wasn't until June 2021 that Congress passed a resolution establishing the celebration of Juneteenth as a national holiday. It was signed into law on June 17, 2021, a mere two days before the first official federal commemoration.

Juneteenth traditions

Due to federal law, federal businesses are closed for Juneteenth. Private businesses may opt to close or remain open. Some may issue a floating holiday to those who would like to observe Juneteenth.

Celebrations vary across the country. Some states host parades, and families and friends may gather to play games and enjoy food and other fun. Public readings or church services relevant to the holiday also may be part of Juneteenth celebrations.

Juneteenth food traditions

Juneteenth has its own traditions, including some involving food. For example, many people enjoy a dish known as the Marcus Garvey salad. Marcus Garvey was a Black activist who sought to unify and connect people of African descent worldwide. The dish is made with red, green and black beans to symbolize the Pan-African flag.

Additional Juneteenth foods are red, which is no accident. Before slavery was abolished, many slaves ate foods that were white, green or brown. Eating brightly colored red foods was a rarity and a cause for excitement.

The color red also was associated with the cultures of people who used to be enslaved. Red beverages, sauce-covered barbecue, red velvet cake, and many other red foods and beverages are now served on Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is now celebrated across the United States and can serve as a catalyst for discussions about American history.

Juneteenth remains a celebration of not only freedom, but also family and the joy surrounding release from oppression. According to Juneteenth.com, special foods and beverages are served for Juneteenth celebrations, particularly those not available or consumed on a daily basis and many that are red in color.

Celebrants recall their heritage and culture while looking ahead to future opportunities.