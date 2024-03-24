Celebrating Irish Heritage in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A month of parades celebrating Saint Patrick continued Sunday in northeastern Pennsylvania.

This time, Monroe County got in on the celebration.

Saint Patrick’s Day may have passed but the Irish spirit still lives on in the Stroudsburg area.

The familiar sound of bagpipes filled the streets of Stroudsburg and East Stroudsburg Sunday afternoon.

Pocono Irish American Club held their 45th Annual St. Patrick’s parade. For some attendees, this parade is a family tradition.

“We brought my little brother out here I used to come out here when I was younger, so we thought he should come out here and do the same today,” said Stroudsburg resident Nevaeh Byrd.

It’s a way to pass down the tradition.

“Oh, it means a lot because you know it’s not only bonding time but it’s just you know it’s memorable you’re gonna remember it forever. That’s the good thing about it,” Byrd continued.

Another couple says they’ve been coming here for almost 18 years and what brings them out this time is different than many other times.

“Our daughter plays in the marching band and we like to see her and support her everywhere, she performs in Stroudsburg and Stroudsburg School District the Mountaineers,” said DJ Ruby of Stroudsburg.

A family friend also had his own float in the parade that the Ruby family looked forward to seeing.

“The Brother Sound hosted by Miguel, I would friend, Miguel, Miguel Meneses for the first time he’s participating in the parade and he was excited we saw him last night and he was showing us pictures so we want to see it too,” Ruby added.

One man went all out for the parade, dressing in green and painting his beard orange. He says his favorite part of the afternoon is two things.

“Ooh the kids getting the candy that’s great and the music oh I really like the music,” said Stroudsburg resident Keith Eaisner.

This was the last Saint Patrick’s Day Parade of the year and hundreds of people attended to enjoy the celebration till next year.

