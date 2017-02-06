Celebrating Black History Month: Iconic Civil Rights Moments

Black History Month is a time for the United States to remember and honor the plentiful and rich contributions of African-Americans to the nation. The civil rights movement of the ’50s and ’60s helped define an era of incredible change, as leaders like the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led the fight against racial segregation and discrimination. Here’s a look back at some of the movement’s defining events, ranging from the heartbreak of Emmett Till’s murder to the triumph of President Lyndon B. Johnson signing the Civil Rights Act. It was a time that transformed the United States forever. (Michael Walsh/Yahoo News)

