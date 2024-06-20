Celebrating with a bang: Champaign firefighter talks July 4th fire risks

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Throughout Central Illinois and across the nation, the 4th of July is a time people go all-out for celebrations. Some even explode into big light shows — but fireworks don’t come without their dangers.

Sparklers can burn upwards of 1100 degrees.

“At 900 degrees, glass starts to melt,” said Champaign Fire Department Lt. Jeremy Mitchell.

In Champaign County, any firework that goes up in the air that makes a loud noise, or a big starburst, is illegal.

Firefighters say there’s even a risk with smaller ones.

“So, about 25% of total injuries are due to the smaller fireworks that are approved — so sparklers, poppers, bottle caps, things like that,” Mitchell added. “So, it doesn’t have to be a big firework necessarily to ruin your holiday or ruin your summer — it can be a bottle rocket or even something smaller.”

Hands, fingers, and even face injuries are at the top of the risk list, making preparation and caution a top priority. The Champaign Fire Department said yearly, they face at least one house fire related to misuse of fireworks.

“Also personal injury, because around the 4th of July, about 44% of injuries seen in the emergency departments nationally are due to fireworks,” Mitchell said.

Even without fireworks, the Lt. Mitchell said grilling can become a hazard to the celebration as well.

“You wanna make sure it’s not underneath a roof overhang in case the flames get really high, but again, it’s not something that’s specifically tied to a season,” he said. “On Thanksgiving day last year, we actually had someone who was grilling out and burned their house down in southwest Champaign.”

Officials urge people to only use charcoal or propane for outdoor grilling and always keep lit fireworks away from your face.

There will be two firework shows coming up in Champaign County. Firefighters say both will be approved firework shows with professional crews.

