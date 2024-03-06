Celebrating agriculture: Meadville Kiwanis Club hosts annual luncheon

Mar. 6—Continuing a tradition believed to date back to ancient times — the 1960s — an Agriculture Appreciation luncheon organized by the Meadville Kiwanis Club honored about 65 representatives of farming and related industries Monday at the Lew Davies Community Center.

"We started it way back to honor the farmers in the area and those in the agricultural business," said Dick Deiss, who co-chairs the Kiwanis' community services committee. The event has been held every year since Deiss joined the club 52 years ago and he estimated it had been going on for at least five years, possibly longer, at that point.

"It's a great opportunity for the Kiwanians," Deiss added. "We've always felt that — for our members to associate and to know the people in the agricultural community."

In addition to keynote speaker Christine Waddell of Apple Shamrock Dairy Farm in Townville, the meeting room that provided the low-key setting for the event was filled with farmers of all varieties as well as bankers, insurance agents, extension office staff members, elected officials and more. Participants around the room stood and introduced themselves, briefly explaining their agricultural roles as the luncheon began. One well-known member of the community drew laughs when he identified his primary crop.

"I'm Calvin Ernst," the president of Meadville-based Ernst Conservation Seeds told the room. "We grow weeds."

Ernst later acknowledged that even amateur planters can find success with weeds but pointed out that a career in agriculture is a question of more than just growing.

"Can you sell them as good as I can?" he asked with a laugh.

Ernst was one of several senior agricultural figures present for the event, but much of the focus was on recruiting younger generations to the roles that help promote the industry.

Waddell told participants about one such effort — the Crawford County Dairy Princess program. She was joined by Abagail Bryan of Titusville, past dairy princess and current dairy ambassador.

Waddell cited two primary motivations behind her involvement in the program.

"I do believe in what we're doing — I think that it's very, very important when there's so few of us left in agriculture that we get out and share our story and tell people what we do and why we do it and where their food comes from," she said. "The other side of it is the girls."

Seeing diary princess participants grow through their involvement in the program and its public speaking and service requirements has been rewarding, according to Waddell.

"These girls actually have to work for a whole year," Waddell said. "There's a lot of things that they do to promote the industry "

A princess is crowned in a pageant each year, along with an alternate and various other roles, including ambassadors as well as dairy maid and dairy miss roles for younger participants. Princess competitors must be single, 16 to 24 years old and come from a dairy farm or dairy-related background or own dairy animals.

After the pageant, the real work begins.

Program participants visit 35 classrooms over the course of a typical year and also engage in outreach through social media, store promotions, the Crawford County Fair, adult groups and other efforts. Their message emphasizes nutrition, animal care and land stewardship.

"It's really a neat opportunity for these girls to get some public speaking skills," Waddell said, "and understand how to share their story in a way that it resonates with people."

Participants have gone on to become farmers, teachers, nurses and stay-at-home parents, among other roles, including one who joined the military and another who is now a police officer, according to Waddell.

Bryan has held all of the roles offered by the program during a tenure that has lasted more than half her life: The 20-year-old told audience members that she has participated for 11 years.

"You can tell I really enjoy this program, can't you?" Bryan said, laughing.

Bryan knows first-hand about the positive development, particularly with regard to communication and leadership skills, that Waddell said she observed in participants.

"You see a growth with every single one of these girls who come through this program," Bryan told the group of about 80 combined Kiwanis and agricultural community members. "I used to not be able to come up in front of a group of people like this and not freeze."

While the Dairy Princess program helps to ensure the future of the agricultural community in Crawford County, the luncheon also offered an opportunity to honor one particularly important long-time community member.

Cindy Roy, a staff member of state Sen. Michele Brooks' office, presented a Senate citation on behalf of the Pennsylvania Senate to Arvilla Allen, the widow of Sherman Allen, the Conneaut Lake dairy farmer whose trademark orange suspenders were a familiar sight to virtually anyone involved in agriculture in Crawford County.

Recalling the charismatic impression Allen made as well as how he employed young people with intellectual deficits in his auction business, Roy told the crowd that Allen had left a mark.

"His memory is living on through people you have no idea how he touched them," she said. "He won't be forgotten."

You can participate

To learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Meadville, visit the organization's Facebook page or its webpage at k00701.site.kiwanis.org. To learn more about the Crawford County Dairy Princess program, see the group's Facebook page. Prospective participants are required to attend an informational tea from 2 to 4 p.m. April 14 at Lyona Baptist Church, 28825 Lyona Road.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.