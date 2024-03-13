Celebrate the total solar eclipse at the GR Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a phenomenon that North America won’t see for almost another decade: a total solar eclipse is set to transpire on April 8.

April total solar eclipse: What will we see in West Michigan?

With an event of this magnitude, the Grand Rapids Public Museum is offering the community a chance to celebrate it in style all day long and also check out the eclipse in real time.

During the day, the Meijer Theater will show livestreams from spots along the path of totality alongside some commentary from museum staff members. The Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium will also have offerings for people to learn more about the astronomical event.

Cloudy weather prospects in West Michigan for April 8 solar eclipse

The planetarium staff will be leading a viewing party on the Blue Bridge as the eclipse happens; over Michigan, it will be a partial eclipse. You can purchase specialty eclipse glasses at the museum or you can make your own by following these directions.

This is the closest Michigan will be to the path of totality in decades and could be the last one for some time, according to the museum. All of the events being held that day are also being offered to the public for free.

Click here for more information on the events.

