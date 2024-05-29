We should celebrate Tennessee's mothers, but we also need to provide them resources

Women in Tennessee have faced major challenges for years. Recent policy changes and ongoing issues affecting access to health care, economic security and affordable childcare have made it harder for new families to thrive, especially in rural and under resourced areas of the state.

As the chief operating officer of Nashville’s only diaper bank and Tennessee’s largest, and a mother myself, it’s both my job and my passion to help ease the burdens of parenting.

There was a time when I experienced firsthand how difficult it can be to keep spirits up while struggling to afford essential care for a new baby. It’s a heart wrenching feeling, which is why we work so hard to ensure parents across the state know there are resources available to help.

Raising a child is expensive for Tennessee mothers

Last year, Tennessee ranked 36th in a state-by-state comparison of overall child well-being in a report developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The data highlights an extreme lack of accessible and affordable childcare in Tennessee, which isn’t fair to the children and causes many parents to miss work or quit their jobs altogether. In fact, women are five to eight times more likely than men to experience negative employment consequences related to caregiving.

Diaper Connection employee and volunteer recruiter Renee Watkins carries diapers to be packaged at the Nashville Diaper Connection warehouse Monday, May 15, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee will soon become the first state in the nation to offer two years of free diapers to low-income mothers on TennCare, the state’s Medicaid program. Funding for the program was included in Gov. Bill Lee’s budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. The Nashville Diaper Connection is a nonprofit that has been working to provide free diapers to help families before the state funding was available.

Childcare is critical for parents to be able to work, yet it’s almost impossible to find a quality caregiver that’s both convenient and affordable. Even if they can manage to find an opening nearby, parents often can’t afford it, especially if they’re single. The report found that the average cost of childcare in Tennessee is $7,934 – which takes up a staggering 27% of the average single mother’s income.

Most childcare facilities also require that parents of babies and toddlers bring a full supply of diapers for their child each day. After a quarter of their income is spent on the care itself, plus rent, food, bills, transportation, etc., there’s usually little to no money left to purchase enough diapers to keep their baby dry and healthy.

This puts parents under enormous stress and creates a cycle of hardship that’s difficult to escape without support.

Advocating for a brighter future

All parents deserve the ability to keep their babies healthy. While advocating for policy change and breaking down systemic barriers are critical to long-term improvement, there is support available to help with immediate needs.

At the Nashville Diaper Connection, we partner with community organizations throughout Middle Tennessee to provide diapers for families in need. Each of our partner organizations offer services that complement our efforts to end diaper need – from food banks to affordable health care to college scholarships. Our partner network was established so parents wouldn’t have to go out of their way to receive free diapers, taking a little of the stress away and creating room for families to thrive.

We’re participating in the World’s Largest Diaper Drive, where organizations from all over the country join forces to collect two million diapers by the end of May. In a month where we especially celebrate the mothers among us, we encourage all Tennesseans to consider supporting this critical cause that’s affecting not only moms, but the next generation of community leaders as well. Visit NashvilleDiaperConnection.org for a list of diaper drop-off locations and help us end diaper need in Middle Tennessee.

Brandi Jack

Brandi Jack is chief operating officer at Nashville Diaper Connection.

