Celebrate nature at the 3rd annual 7 Creek Fest in Jacksonville March 9

The 7 Creeks Partners are gearing up to host the third annual 7 Creeks Fest on March 9, at the 7 Creeks Recreation Area in north Jacksonville. This exciting event invites families and nature enthusiasts to celebrate and explore the diverse wilderness preserves that make up the 7 Creeks Recreation Area.

Taking place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the free festival promises a day filled with activities for all ages. Key details include:

Location: Betz-Tiger Point Preserve at 13990 Pumpkin Hill Rd. will serve as the welcome hub.

Activities: Guided hikes, kayaking, canoeing, biking, fishing heritage presentations, and more.

Entertainment: Live music performances by Nan Nkama Pan-African Drum and Dance Ensemble, Anna Strickland, Rambler Kane, and Shifty Gears.

Transportation: Free shuttle service is provided between the hub and various trailheads and parks.

Educational Opportunities: Dip netting, prescribed fire demonstration, camping clinic, and Junior Ranger Angler Fishing Clinic for children ages 6 to 16.

Selfie Scavenger Hunt: Exciting challenge at North Florida Land Trust’s Bogey Creek Preserve.

The event is made possible by the generous support of sponsors including:

W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractor, Inc.

Geosyntec Consultants

Rogers Tower P.A.

JAXPORT

JEA

England-Thims & Miller, Inc.

City of Jacksonville

Visit Jacksonville

Rotary Club of East Arlington

Lew’s

National Parks Foundation grant

The 7 Creeks Partners, which include the Timucuan Parks Foundation, the City of Jacksonville, Florida State Parks, the National Park Service, North Florida Land Trust, and Visit Jacksonville, have worked tirelessly to create the 7 Creeks Recreation Area. Spanning 5,600 acres of parklands interconnected by more than 30 miles of trails and waterways, the area offers unparalleled outdoor experiences for visitors.

For more information on the 7 Creeks Recreation Area and upcoming events, visit timucuanparks.org/7-creeks-jax/.

