Celebrate National Unicorn Day with a magical stay at the Haribo Treat Retreat in NYC

Some may be surprised to learn there is a National Unicorn Day coming up on April 9, but candymaker Haribo is getting ready to celebrate with a custom Treat Retreat in honor of its new Unicorn-i-licious gummies.

Haribo's Treat Retreat promises a one-of-a-kind experience in a two-bedroom accommodation in New York City, customized "from floor to ceiling with countless Instagram-worthy moments."

The getaway destination brings Unicorn-i-licious gummies to life with rainbow prism lighting, a "dreamy" unicorn bedroom, a build-your-own pillow fort, gummi-inspired art, and a unicorn-themed family-friendly mini bar. Guests will also receive Haribo swag including unicorn slippers and eye masks along with Unicorn-i-licious gummies.

"At Haribo, we put our fans first, and they inspired us to create our delicious new Unicorn-i-licious gummies. We wanted to take it a step further and celebrate this treat with an immersive experience for three lucky fans and their families and friends," Seth Klugherz, VP of Marketing at HARIBO of America, said in a statement.

"This once-in-a-lifetime stay will give fans the chance to live out their dreams in the most fun, colorful space you can imagine, all while enjoying their very own supply of Haribo Unicorn-i-licious gummies," Klugherz said. "We hope this experience will continue to inspire childlike happiness and remind fans of all ages to find joy in everyday moments."

Fans hoping to book a complimentary stay at the Treat Retreat in New York City should set their alarm for 12 p.m. ET on National Unicorn Day, Tuesday, April 9, to book a spot at haribotreatretreat.com. Two-night stays are available only from April 10–18, 2024, booked on a first come, first served basis, "and they're sure to go faster than a unicorn can gallop down a rainbow."

Credit: TMX

