Celebrate National Maritime Day aboard the Battleship Wisconsin in Norfolk

The Propeller Club, Port of Norfolk will celebrate National Maritime Day with a ceremony and reception aboard the Battleship Wisconsin at Nauticus in Norfolk on Wednesday.

Government and maritime industry leaders will be among the guests attending the commemoration.

Congress established May 22 as National Maritime Day in 1933 to officially honor the contributions and sacrifices of U.S. merchant mariners in defense of the nation.

Camille Crofton Cherry, the club’s president, will preside over the ceremony, which includes the presentation of colors by the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets, the introduction of the evening’s speaker by Navy Rear Adm. Philip E. Sobeck and a keynote address by Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Commander U.S. Transportation Command.

The theme of National Maritime Day in 2024 is “Navigating the Future! Safety First.”

Following Van Ovost’s remarks, the Propeller Club will present its first ever Maritime Industry Service Award to acknowledge an industry stakeholder who has demonstrated exemplary character and service over self, a nod to the Merchant Mariners ethos.

The ceremony will conclude with a reading of the National Maritime Day proclamation, and a wreath laying from the CROMO, a local historic dive vessel, in remembrance of mariners who died in service to the nation.

For more information about National Maritime Day 2024, visit the club’s website at propellerclubnorfolk.org/event-5701498.