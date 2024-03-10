Celebrate National Barbie Day: here are 7 places you can rent or stream the 'Barbie' movie

Mar. 9—March 9 is National Barbie Day, better known as Barbie's birthday.

According to nationaldaycalender.com, on this day in 1959, Ruth Handler's creation, Barbara Millicent Roberts, made her debut at the American International Toy Fair in New York.

Since then, the plastic doll has grown into a global phenomenon, selling an estimated billion Barbies worldwide.

If you missed out on the "Barbie" movie craze last summer, check out these seven places to stream or rent the story of the pink-clad heroine's journey.

Stream

MAX, formerly HBO MaxHULU

Rent

VUDU Fandango — rent for $5.99Apple TV+ — rent for $5.99Amazon Prime — rent for $5.99Google Play — rent for $5.99Redbox Kiosk — rent starting at $2.25