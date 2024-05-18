Celebrate Michigan's cherry season with these tangy, nutty cornbread muffins

Cherry season, which starts in late May and ends in August, is nearly here. To celebrate Michigan’s prized fruit, we’re sharing our recipe for Cherry Flaxseed Cornbread Muffins.

As the country’s leading producer of cherries, Michigan harvests more than 90,000 tons of tart cherries each year. Sweet Bing cherries and other varieties are also grown in the fruit belt of western Michigan.

Cherry Flaxseed Cornbread Muffins can be served for breakfast or as part of a savory dinner.

There are about 50 types of cherries, and they all provide fiber, minerals and important nutrients, including vitamin C for immune health and potassium for blood pressure control. In addition, they have antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, specifically polyphenols that may guard against heart disease and cancer and reduce the symptoms of arthritis and gout.

Flaxseed, which provides fiber and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, adds texture and a slight nutty taste to the muffins. The high fiber content in flaxseed helps lower LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, while thiamine and copper support metabolism, the immune system and proper cell functioning. Flaxseeds are also rich in lignans, shown to have anti-cancer effects in animal studies.

For this recipe, use sweet or tart cherries, depending on your taste preference. Convenient and pit-free, dried cherries can be rehydrated in simmering water for 10-15 minutes until they’re plump.

These Cherry Flaxseed Cornbread Muffins will make a hearty breakfast with a sweet-and-tangy twist or they can be served at dinner as a delicious contrast to a savory meal.

If you’re using fresh cherries, it’s easy to remove the pits. Insert a chopstick or wooden skewer into the stem side of the cherry and push the pit out the other side. Another option is to bend a paperclip into an S-shape and insert the hooked end into the stem side of the cherry and pull out the pit.

If you’d really like to maximize the fun of cherry season, consider an afternoon of cherry picking somewhere in Michigan.

Bethany Thayer is a registered dietitian nutritionist with Henry Ford Health. For more recipes and health information, visit henryford.com/blog. For questions about today's recipe, email HenryFordLiveWell@hfhs.org.

Cherry Flaxseed Cornbread Muffins

Cherry Flaxseed Cornbread Muffins can be served for breakfast or as part of a savory dinner.

Makes: 12 muffins/ Prep time: 15 minutes / Total time: 45 minutes

Vegetable oil cooking spray

1 cup ground cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ cup ground flaxseed

1 cup fat-free milk

2 eggs, whisked

¼ cup canola oil

½ cup sugar

1 ½ cups pitted and quartered cherries

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat a muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda, and ground flaxseed. Gradually stir in milk, eggs, oil and sugar. Gently stir in cherries. Using a heaping quarter-cup measure, fill muffin tins. Bake for 15-17 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of muffin comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool before serving.

From Henry Ford LiveWell.

207 calories (27% from fat), 6 grams fat (0.5 gram sat. fat), 33 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams protein, 193 mg sodium, 36 mg cholesterol, 55 mg calcium, 2 grams fiber. Food exchanges: 2 carbohydrates, 1 fat.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: These tangy, nutty cornbread muffins put a twist on cherry season