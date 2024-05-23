How to celebrate Memorial Day 2024 in the Des Moines metro

Memorial Day this year is on Monday, May 27, and will be celebrated with plenty of events and ceremonies throughout central Iowa.

What is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day honors all soldiers who died during service to the nation. Congress declared Memorial Day a national holiday in 1971, to occur on the last Monday of May each year, but its roots date back to the Civil War era. The observance was originally called Decoration Day, when individuals placed flowers on the graves of fallen soldiers.

What events will be held in central Iowa to honor Memorial Day?

Here's what central Iowa has planned for Memorial Day this year:

Saturday: Living History Farms, Urbandale

Memorial Day began as Decoration Day in 1868. In 2024, Urbandale is honoring fallen soldiers by having a reenactment at Living History farms on Saturday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission tickets to the farm are required and start at $13.

Address: 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale

Monday: Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel

The Iowa Veterans Cemetery is hosting its annual Memorial Day ceremony which honors and remembers those who have served in the US military. The free ceremony is 8-9 a.m. Monday and will also be livestreamed on the cemetery’s Facebook page. Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to attend the event, according to a news release.

Address: 34024 Veterans Memorial Drive, Adel

Monday: Ames Municipal Cemetary, Ames

The Ames Patriotic Council will sponsor a Memorial Day parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 27, starting at City Hall. Anyone wishing to walk or ride in the parade is welcome.

Parade participants should gather at 10 a.m. on Fifth Street between Clark and Pearle Avenue or in the parking lot along the west side of City Hall. The parade will proceed north along Clark Avenue and east along Ninth Street to the Ames Municipal Cemetery. A Memorial Day program will be hosted at 11 a.m. at the cemetery.

The event will also be viewable on Facebook and online at www.AmesPatrioticCouncil.org.

Addresses: City Hall at 515 Clark Avenue, Ames and Ames Municipal Cemetery at 310 E. Ninth St, Ames

Monday: Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, Des Moines

Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery is hosting a free Memorial Day celebration on Monday at 8:45 a.m. The event will be in the southwest corner, known as Atonement Garden. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. There will be bagpipes, motorcycles, a gun salute and more.

Address: 1 NE 60th Ave., Des Moines

Monday: Iowa Gold Star Museum, Johnston

The Iowa Gold Star Museum is hosting a Memorial Day Observance from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be live music, vendors and a free military style breakfast from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Reynolds plans to attend at 6:45 a.m.

LifeServe Blood Center is hosting a blood drive at the event from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you donate blood, you'll receive a complimentary blood donor dog tag tailored to your blood type.

Address: 7105 NW 70th Ave., Johnston

Monday: Raymon Veterans Park, Albion

Marshalltown Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Memorial Day service at Raymon Veterans Park in Albion on Monday from 8 to 10 a.m.

Address: 307 W Johnson St., Albion

Monday: Waukee Cemetery, Waukee

The Waukee Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Posts invite the community to attend their annual Memorial Day Ceremony and wreath laying at the Waukee Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day.

Folks will gather by the veterans' monument and flag at Waukee Cemetery, near the water tower. Bring a lawn chair so your family and friends can comfortably join the hour of reflection.

Address: Sixth Street and University Avenue, Waukee

Monday: Resthaven Cemetery, West Des Moines

Resthaven Cemetery is hosting a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony on Memorial Day at 11 a.m. The event will be outside, and lawn chairs are recommended. There will be music provided by the Greater Des Moines Community Band.

Address: 801 19th St., West Des Moines

