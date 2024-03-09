Celebrate International Women’s Day: meet Theresa Johnson

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Entering the downtown YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, it’s hard to picture the space empty, as voices echo throughout the building and community members passionately participate in their workouts. However, this vibrant atmosphere wasn’t always the reality. During the pandemic, membership dropped, and programs were empty.

“COVID was rough for the YMCA, in the span of several months, we lost over 70% of our members, our sports program went to zero, our camps went to zero,” said Brian Burns, Metro Board Chair for the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region.

However, the dedication and positivity of Theresa Johnson would help breathe new life into the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region and ensure its revival.

“It was a very challenging time, and I think for someone that wasn’t as strong as Theresa, might have not had the heart for it, and it would have been easy for them to quit, [but] that was not, that was not Theresa,” said Burns.

Her hard work and optimistic attitude during one of the hardest times were widely recognized, serving as inspiring qualities that motivate those around her and contributed significantly to the success of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region as it thrives today.

“Fast forward a couple of years late, now we’re back up to 98% of our pre-COVID numbers,” Burns said. “Sports are full. They’re at capacity, summer camps are at capacity, and Theresa has done that, leading a much smaller management team than we had before the pandemic.”

Johnson serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and in May she will commemorate 12 years of dedicated service to the southern Colorado community.

“The majority of people that work here are passionate about what they do,” Johnson said. “When they come to work, it’s fun. We talk about great things; we talk about impacting children’s lives, and families’ lives, and working with seniors… I mean, when you get to talk about those kinds of things on a regular basis, it’s not a job, it’s fun, it’s great. I love it.”

In reaching this point in her career, Johnson reflected on her upbringing and the valuable lessons her mother, Carmela Gonzales, instilled in her at a young age.

“My mother was from Panama in Central America,” Johnson said. “She came over here in May of 1952, she had a third-grade education. Eventually had eight kids. I am the youngest out of eight, and all of us are still alive and kicking, so that’s great.”

In further describing her mother, it was evident Gonzales held a strong drive and passion to ensure the best future for her children, working towards the American dream by starting up her own business.

“She went through the entire process to become an American citizen, and she opened her own business,” Johnson said. “She opened a barbershop in Antioch, Tennessee and after that, she opened another one in the National Guard Armory in Nashville, closed the first one, opened the second one.”

When asked the question of what words she would say to her mother, Johnson shared, “I’m very thankful for her. I’m very thankful for her coming to the United States, giving us a better life, wanting to give us a better life, and working hard, and showing us that, whoever you are, you need to wake up, you need to show up and you need to get the job done.”

Johnson’s story is just one of the many that can be heard on International Women’s Day, a celebration of the remarkable women who have paved the way for success, no matter the scale.

“Celebrate the women that made a difference in your life that show up every day that they get up, that, you know, make your breakfast If you’re a child. Right, that puts you to bed, that you the stories that you know, that combs your hair, whatever, or celebrate all the women in your life.”

In serving the southern Colorado community, Johnson recognized how special it is and found inspiration in the people she interacts with daily.

“So, there’s a big giving heart in this community and the YMCA is very well received in this community, and we do a lot of great work,” Johnson said. “It’s the staff, like I said, they show up, they know what they do makes a difference and that inspires them every day, inspires all of us.”

