Celebrate ‘International Day of Happiness’ with a free bus ride from SacRT

(FOX40.COM) — In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly deemed March 20 “The International Day of Happiness.”

To celebrate, SacRT is offering free rides to all passengers across all its systems as the agency’s way of “spreading joy and ensuring that everyone can get to the places that make them happy.”

The International Day of Happiness is meant to celebrate the importance of happiness in all our lives,” SacRT said in a press release. “At SacRT, we want to spread happiness by making transportation accessible to everyone for free.”

To enjoy a free ride, all passengers have to do is hop on any SacRT bus (including Elk Grove and Folsom), SmaRT Ride, or light rail and the fare for their ride will be fully covered.

Free rides are available on SacRT’s GO paratransit services, but a reservation must be made in advance, SacRT said.

SacRT also provided a list of “fun things to do to celebrate happiness” in the Sacramento region that is accessible through public transit, including spending the day at the American River Parkway, visiting DOCO, or heading to the Sacramento Zoo.

Other activities mentioned by SacRT that are easily accessed through their transit system are visiting Historic Folsom, spending some time along the R Street Corridor, and visiting the KP International Market.

