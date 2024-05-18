Celebrate diversity this Saturday at Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Potter Park Zoo has recently become home to a diverse range of animals: a Central African okapi, three young otter pups, a ring-tailed lemur and two Canadian Lynx brothers.

This Saturday, May 18, Lansing’s iconic zoo is celebrating a whole other kind of diversity: that of the Lansing community.

“This special event, included with general admission, invites guests to explore and experience the rich cultural diversity of our community,” zoo officials said.

(Photo: Potter Park Zoo)

From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, you can enjoy Diversity Day at the zoo, including delicious dishes from local food establishments and learning about services of local organizations.

“Diversity Day is more than just an event; it’s an opportunity to embrace, appreciate, and celebrate the unique flavors, talents, and services that make our community thrive. Don’t miss out on this fantastic occasion!” officials said.

Potter Park Zoo is at 1301 S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing.

