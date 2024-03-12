'Celebrate diversity': 144th Bok Kai festival echoes through Marysville

Mar. 11—One of the highlights each year during the Bok Kai Parade and Festival is the Moo Lung dragon, a 150-foot spectacle that is one of the final entries along the parade route that runs along D and C streets through downtown Marysville on the weekend closest to the second day of the second month of the Lunar calendar.

This year's centerpiece was carried Saturday by 30 to 40 missionaries with The Feather River California Temple on Butte House Road in Yuba City. The group, new to the Bok Kai Festival and to the dragon, was excited about carrying on the tradition of one of the main attractions of the 144-year tradition — this year being the Year of the Dragon.

Corinne Sister Spencer, one of the missionaries in charge of getting under Moo Lung this year, said the dragon has multiple rings underneath to help give the body shape. Near the rings are poles that each missionary holds during the parade.