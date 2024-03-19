Celebrate 75th anniversaries of Oak Ridge's gate openings and opening of museum today

On March 19, 1949 - 75 years ago - the four gates to the secret city of Oak Ridge opened to the public. The American Museum of Science and Energy opened on the night of March 18, 1949.

Today and Saturday, March 19 and 23, the museum will celebrate those historic events. Free admission to the museum, located at 115 East Main St., will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The American Museum of Science and Energy Foundation, will be hosting a public anniversary reception at 2 p.m. today. There will be a short program on the history of both the city and AMSE including local representatives and a brief presentation.

Optional event registration can be found online at: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/AMSE75. Free refreshments will be served.

Two of City Historian D. Ray Smith's 2009 columns on the opening of the gates and its preparations are included in the print editions (Monday and today) and are online now at oakridger.com. His "Historically Speaking" columns are published in The Oak Ridger each week.

