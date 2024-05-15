Celebrate 30 years of Boys and Girls Clubs in the QCA

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley is celebrating 30 years of empowering youth around the QCA, and you can join in on the fun! Director of Resource Development Lindsey Womack dropped by Our Quad Cities News to talk about Blue Jeans for Blue Doors.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.