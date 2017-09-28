Celeb Spotter 035: Celeb Spotter 035: Gigi and Bella Hadid in Paris, J.Rod with their kids

The models have taken over Paris!

With Paris Fashion Week -- the last week of Fashion Month -- underway, the world's top models have all descended upon the city while rocking their chicest ensembles. Gigi Hadid and her sister, Bella Hadid, both rocked sexy ensembles, with Bella nearly suffering a wardrobe malfunction, while Hailey Baldwin, Karlie Kloss and Kaia Gerber all also rocked notable looks.

Also in Paris? Kourtney Kardashian, who was spotted out with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

Back in NYC, Catherine Zeta-Jones was a total bombshell in figure-hugging pink dress, while Sofia Vergara and Nicole Richie also both looked like total beauties in a variety of looks during their respective press tours.

More of our favorite celebrity spottings came from J.Lo and A-Rod, Lorde and Sarah Jessica Parker.

