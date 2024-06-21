Ceiling collapses at Egypt Valley Country Club

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt when a ceiling collapsed inside Egypt Valley Country Club east of Grand Rapids Friday.

The collapse was in a second-floor ballroom in the country club on Knapp Street NE near Egypt Valley Avenue in Ada Township. No one was in the room at the time.

“There’s a suspended ceiling. It’s like a metal frame. That metal frame let loose. That came down,” Ada Township Fire-Rescue Department Chief David Murray explained. “It then brought down all the sprinkler lines, so it had water flowing through the building.”

The roof itself did not collapse, Murray said.

“(The country club’s) crews here did an outstanding job. Before we were here, they had the water shut off, they had the electricity shut off and they were working on the natural gas,” the chief said.

He said responders checked to make sure everyone was accounted for and no one injured.

There was supposed to have been a wedding rehearsal in the ballroom Friday evening and a wedding there Saturday.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse, Murray said.

Damage assessment was still underway Friday afternoon, but it was significant, Egypt Valley managers told News 8. Murray said there was a “lot of water damage.” The first step will be water cleanup, he said, after which reconstruction can begin.

Golfers were asked to leave following the collapse.

