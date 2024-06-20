Cedarburg man dies Wednesday after vehicle veers off road and crashes into trees in Mequon

A 26-year-old Cedarburg man died Wednesday morning after crashing his vehicle into trees on Pioneer Road and Port Washington Road in Mequon.

The Mequon Police Department responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near Pioneer Road around 7 a.m. Officers found the man deceased in the driver's seat of a dark colored sedan about 100 feet from the road, obscured by shrubbery.

According to police, the sedan had veered off the roadway and collided with trees, resulting in significant damage to the vehicle’s front end. The Ozaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed the death at the scene, according to a news release from the Mequon Police Department.

The driver's identity has not yet been released. Mequon Police Capt. John Hoell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Mequon Police Department and Ozaukee County Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the incident.

