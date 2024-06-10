Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 10 years in prison for stabbing death of Devonna Walker

A Cedar Rapids man who was found guilty for fatally stabbing Devonna Walker, a Black mother of three, during a heated argument was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Jurors had convicted Shane Teslik of one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of disorderly conduct at a trial this spring.

The charges stemmed from an argument between Teslik and Walker that escalated into a deadly altercation, ultimately leading Teslik to fatally stab Walker on Jan. 2, 2023. The incident, which occurred at their townhome complex, was caught on video that went viral on Facebook and drew widespread criticism from community members, protesters and activists who say police mishandled Teslik's arrest and his investigation.

The incident occurred in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at around 6 p.m. Police had said Walker was treated at the scene but later died at the hospital.

Also Friday, Teslik was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Walker’s family. The judge also ruled against Teslik's motions to dismiss the charges and call for a new trial.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death of Devonna Walker