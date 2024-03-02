Cedar Rapids man found guilty in second of four Johnson County sexual abuse trials

Editor's Note: This article makes frequent mention of nonconsensual sex acts.

A Cedar Rapids man was recently found guilty of sexual assault for the second time in three years by a Johnson County jury.

Carlos Hivento, 36, was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class "C" felony, on Feb. 23 for an incident in downtown Iowa City. This is the second of four separate incidents of sexual abuse alleged against Hivento from the late 2010s. Hivento was also found guilty on five counts of sexual abuse in 2021 and an appeals court upheld the decision to sentence him to more than 30 years in prison in 2023.

Charges were initially brought against Hivento in his latest guilty conviction for a June 2017 incident in Iowa City. Local police said Hivento assaulted a person on the rooftop of a bar.

After the incident, the person asked Hivento for his phone number in an attempt to try to identify him. Later, the person said they received a text from someone identifying themselves as "Karlos," police said.

University of Iowa police were investigating a similar crime a few months later with a subject who also referred to himself as "Karlos" and used the same phone number given to the person in the initial case.

Third-degree sexual abuse could carry as much as 10 additional years in prison. Hivento is set to be sentenced on April 5.

Defendant guilty of five sexual abuse charges in 2021

Hivento was convicted on five counts of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of invasion of privacy for a November 2018 incident in Iowa City. An appeals court denied his appeal in May 2023.

Hivento, then 31, sexually assaulted a 19-year-old in a stairwell in a downtown apartment after meeting the person outside of a bar.

The Johnson County court ruled that Hivento filmed much of this encounter on his phone. He was also convicted of sexually assualting the person in a University of Iowa campus building, which he also filmed.

Hivento filmed nine videos of the assault.

The Johnson County District Court sentenced him to 34 years in prison.

Hivento awaits two more sexual assault trials

Hivento is also awaiting trial on two additional, separate sexual abuse charges.

The charges stem from two incidents in 2018. In another alleged incident at a bar, Hivento danced with a person and then grabbed the person by the wrist and pulled them outside and onto a bar rooftop.

Hivento proceeded to allegedly sexually assault the person, according to police. Hivento is set for trial on July 16.

In another incident, police reported that a person said Hivento used to sell drugs to them and their friends "on a regular basis." The person said Hivento took them to an empty apartment which he allegedly accessed through a window. There, the person said they had one drink and began feeling "weird," according to the complaint, and soon after the victim "blacked out."

The person told police they later woke when Hivento was allegedly committing a sexual assault on their person.

Hivento will go to trial on March 19 for this charge.

Hivento is also facing drug-related charges for possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of contraband in a correctional institution, a Class "D" felony.

Sheriff's deputies discovered a substance that tested positive for cocaine when Hivento was being booked into jail in 2019 on a separate warrant.

The drug trial is set for April 16.

Hivento could serve 30 additional years in prison on the other sexual abuse charges and an additional five for the drug charge.

