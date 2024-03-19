Cedar Point will pay $50,000 to settle lawsuit

Editor’s Note: The video above includes recent coverage of Cedar Point.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point, operated by Cedar Fair and Magnum Management, will pay $50,000 to settle an age discrimination lawsuit.

According to a press release, the lawsuit, filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), was surrounding the park’s housing policy for employees.

Petland theft suspect arrested, puppy still missing

According to the lawsuit, Cedar Fair and Magnum Management prohibited employees over 30 from living in employee housing during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The rule did not apply to entertainers.

EEOC said the housing policy prevented older out-of-town workers over 30 from their seasonal employment because of the financial barriers created by the housing policy, EEOC claims.

The housing policy was rescinded at the start of the 2023 season.

The impacted former employees will get monetary relief.

Kyle Rittenhouse to be upcoming speaker at Kent State, causing controversy

EEOC said the settlement is also expected to prevent further age discrimination.

“We are pleased that Cedar Fair and Magnum have agreed to an early resolution of this litigation and have rescinded the housing policy denying housing benefits to older seasonal workers,” said Debra Lawrence, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Philadelphia District Office.

FOX 8 has reached out to Cedar Point for comment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.