Cedar Point to dock its Snake River Expedition attraction this season

A sign greets visitors at the entrance to the Snake River Expedition attraction at Cedar Point.

It was to be the signature attraction for Cedar Point's ballyhooed 150th anniversary celebration back in 2020.

But the pandemic scuttled those plans and left the anticipated launch of the Snake River Expedition stuck at the dock until 2021.

And just three seasons later, Cedar Point has pulled the plug on the interactive boat ride.

The writing was on the wall for the short-lived attraction that was popular with families and kids when another interactive attraction inside of the Sandusky park − the Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island − closed in 2022 after just four seasons. The Snake River Expedition shared synergy and actors with the island attraction.

The closure of the interactive island resulted in a scaled-back version of the Snake River Expedition with fewer actors and surprises for guests.

The park has yet to announce any future plans for either of the former attractions.

Work continues on the revamped Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster − Top Thrill 2 − after the ride was immediately closed following an August 2021 mishap and never reopened.

The mishap severely injured a park guest from Michigan who was waiting in line and was struck in the head by a piece of the ride.

The Top Thrill 2 will be the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster once it opens on May 4 to the public.

Old and new animatronic creatures could be found on Cedar Point's Snake River Expedition.

The history of boat rides at Cedar Point

The Snake River Expedition was the fourth such riverboat attraction in the swampy river area in the heart of Cedar Point.

The first was the Riverboat Cruises that ran from 1961 to 1963. Next came the Western Cruise from 1964 to 1986 and the Paddlewheel Excursions from 1987 to 2011.

