Cedar Point, CLE Aquarium & more: Free, discounted admission for military on Memorial Day

OHIO (WJW) — Memorial Day is around the corner, and there are a handful of freebies and discounts available to honor the military and military veterans around Northeast Ohio.

Circle K offering 40 cents off every gallon of gas

Memorial Day is Monday, May 27.

Check out our list below:

African Safari Wildlife Park

Current members and veterans of the United States Armed Forces will be admitted free on Monday. A valid military ID is required to redeem the offer. The park will offer its full suite of animal experiences and attractions, including the Drive-Thru Safari, Walk-Thru Safari, Dinosaur Takeover and other programs.

Cleveland Aquarium

Greater Cleveland Aquarium is offering free general admission and parking to active duty military, veterans and first responders on Memorial Day weekend (Friday, May 24, through Monday, May 27), with the presentation of a corresponding badge or ID.

Cedar Point

Active and retired military members, including National Guard, reserves and veterans, will receive a free ticket to Cedar Point valid for a single day Friday, May 24, through Monday, May 27. Military members can also save up to 50 percent on tickets for friends and family when purchasing tickets online.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Military personnel, veterans and their families can get $12 admission (every day of the year) with a photo ID.

Guide: Memorial Day 2024 festivals, parades and ceremonies

Great Lakes Science Center

Active and retired military members with proper ID can get half-price admission on up to four tickets (all year long).

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Military, police and first responders who are active or retired can get a discounted ticket price ($30). Eligible service members with valid ID can also buy one additional discounted ticket for a guest.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.