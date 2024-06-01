Cedar Park Police responding to missing swimmer at Twin Lakes YMCA

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park Police Department said it is responding to a report of a missing swimmer at Twin Lakes YMCA, the agency said on social media Saturday.

Around 5:33 p.m., CCPD said it, along with Cedar Park Fire and other agencies responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

