Cedar Park man assaults officer during traffic stop: police

CEDAR PARK, Texas - A Cedar Park man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer during a traffic stop.

Around 10:45 p.m. on May 3, a Cedar Park police officer initiated a traffic stop in the 1600 block of South Lakeline Boulevard. When the officer contacted the driver, police say he aggressively approached the officer.

While the officer was trying to deescalate, the driver, identified by police as John McNelly, continued to threaten the officer. The officer attempted to detain McNelly, who then began to assault the officer, police say.

Additional officers arrived on the scene to assist and McNelly was taken into custody, police say.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

McNelly has been charged with second-degree felony assault causing bodily injury to a peace officer and third-degree felony driving while intoxicated 3rd or more. His bond is set at $40,000 collectively.