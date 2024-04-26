Cedar Creek man accused of sexually assaulting a girl younger than 10

A Cedar Creek man was arrested Monday on allegations he sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 10 at least three times in 2022 and 2023, court records show.

Kevin Lee Edge, 35, is charged with multiple counts including second-degree sexual offense and indecent liberties with a child, according to court records.

According to an arrest warrant, the child told investigators in March that she was sexually assaulted in a shed when she was 9; just before she turned 10 when they were riding ATVs in the woods; and a third time in a swimming pool. The record said the victim didn't know when the assault in the pool occurred, but the other assaults happened in the summer of 2022 and 2023.

Edge was arrested Monday by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. His bail was set at $15,000.

