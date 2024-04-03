CDOT to repair guardrail on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon following semi crashes

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is closing lanes along Interstate 70 in April to replace guardrail sections and conduct other regular maintenance.

The first eastbound lane closures started on Tuesday, April 2. Travelers should plan for eastbound lane closures between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., lowered speeds and longer trip times during the work.

After the two weeks are up, crews will evaluate their progress and traffic impacts.

According to CDOT, much of the damage or destruction of the I-70 guardrails was caused by crashes involving commercial motor vehicles, such as semitrailers.

“More than one location involves guardrail damage caused by commercial motor vehicles traveling westbound, then crashing so severely that eastbound guardrail was damaged,” CDOT said in a release.

The work began at milepost 116, Glenwood Springs, and is headed east as work is completed. CDOT said it plans to work on weekdays through the week beginning April 8, weather permitting.

Westbound traffic will not be affected by the work. Electronic signs have information about lane closures and travel times in the area.

The agency noted that the I-70 guardrail in Glenwood Canyon is unique due to requirements for the area that must match the canyon’s color more effectively than standard guardrails in Northwest Colorado.

As crews install guardrails, other crews will conduct sweeping, washing and inspections. They will also install curve delineation to help motorists navigate I-70’s sharp curves in the canyon.

