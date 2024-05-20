CDOT, CSP launch drunk driving crackdown ahead of Memorial Day weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Millions of people are preparing to hit the road for the upcoming Memorial Day Holiday weekend and the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol have a plan to crack down on impaired and reckless driving.

Travelers can expect sobriety checkpoints and extra patrols across the state. That’s because CDOT annually sees deadly crashes in Colorado increase by 30% over the summer. Last summer, 91 people lost their lives during one month, marking the highest number of traffic deaths in a month ever recorded in the state.

‘100 deadliest days of summer’: Memorial Day DUI enforcement ahead

From May 16 through June 5, CDOT will support CSP and 72 local law enforcement agencies for the 21-day “The Heat Is On” Memorial Day DUI enforcement period.

“Keep your speeds down, stay off your phone, never drive impaired; just play it safe so you can make it to the end of the summer,” said CDOT spokesperson Sam Cole.

CDOT’s 20-day “Click It or Ticket May Mobilization” seatbelt campaign started on May 13. During last year’s enforcement campaign, CDOT reported there were 2,295 DUI arrests made.



Experts recommend that anyone planning to celebrate should put together a safety plan and choose a designated driver who will not be consuming alcohol or using marijuana or other drugs.

CDOT said during last year’s Memorial Day Weekend enforcement, law enforcement made 479 reported DUI arrests. CSP is also reminding drivers that alcohol impairs the ability to concentrate while driving and increases the risk of a crash. CSP also is reminding drivers that buzzed driving is drunk driving and can result in a DUI.

