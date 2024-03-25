CDOT: Avoid these roads amid blizzard-like conditions

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers of blizzard-like conditions causing little to no visibility in some areas Sunday night.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day is issued Sunday night into Monday Morning as road conditions could be hazardous in several areas.

CDOT said the weather was of particular concern along these roads:

Interstate 70 to the Eisenhower Tunnel

U.S. Highway 40 near Berthoud Pass

C-470

Interstate 25 near Palmer Divide

Interstate 70 and Interstate 76 eastbound out of Denver

“Use caution when traveling, and be aware of possible safety closures due to adverse weather conditions,” CDOT said.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Highway 119 was closed in both directions at Rollinsville Road (Nederland) due to safety concerns.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, westbound Interstate 70 was closed between Exit 251: US 40; El Rancho and Exit 248: Beaver Brook/Floyd Hill.

Heavy traffic was backed up in the area. Here is what conditions looked like in the closed area before plows came through, allowing traffic to follow. The roadway has been reopened.

Avalanche dangers are also expected on many mountain passes, and CDOT said in a press release that there could be safety closures on Loveland Pass, Berthoud Pass, West Loop Road along the I-70 mountain corridor, CO 65 Grand Mesa, US 50 Monarch Pass and US 550 mountain corridor.

Additionally, freezing temperatures may create icy and slick road conditions through Monday morning.

Monday, CDOT is expecting a challenging morning commute. Roads could be slick, though conditions are expected to improve around 9 a.m.

